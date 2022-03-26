|Seattle
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|34
|7
|7
|7
|Hmilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ko.Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Wlson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mathias 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trmmell rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lo.Cain cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Rdrguez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrgan dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Trang ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mi.Ford 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McCtchn lf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Z.Green 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hiura lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|T.Mrphy c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|R.Tllez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sisco c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Tylor rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Fo.Wall lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T.White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Moore ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Unroe ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Reetz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hggerty 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pterson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Prker 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Wemer rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Padlo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Da.Dahl dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rizzo 3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Seattle
|013
|000
|003
|-
|7
|Milwaukee
|011
|210
|200
|-
|7
E_Unroe (1), Adames (1), Reyes (1), Narvaez (1). DP_Seattle 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Seattle 5, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Rizzo (2), Peterson (1). HR_Trammell (1), Wong (1), McCutchen 2 (2), Hiura (3), Taylor (3). SB_Hamilton (1), Mathias (2).
|4
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Houser; Uribe
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:08. A_5411
