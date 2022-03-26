SeattleMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals377127Totals34777
Hmilton cf3000Ko.Wong 2b3111
M.Wlson cf2000Mathias 2b2000
Trmmell rf3111Lo.Cain cf2011
Rdrguez rf2000J.Davis cf2000
Torrens dh3120W.Admes ss3000
J.Mrgan dh2010B.Trang ss1100
Mi.Ford 1b3110McCtchn lf2222
Z.Green 1b1000K.Hiura lf2112
T.Mrphy c2112R.Tllez 1b3000
C.Sisco c1000P.Reyes 3b1000
Sza Jr. lf2010T.Tylor rf3111
Fo.Wall lf1100T.White 1b1000
D.Moore ss3001Narvaez c2000
R.Unroe ss1110J.Reetz c1000
Hggerty 2b3010Pterson 3b2110
J.Prker 2b1111J.Wemer rf1000
K.Padlo 3b3010Da.Dahl dh3000
J.Rizzo 3b1012

Seattle013000003-7
Milwaukee011210200-7

E_Unroe (1), Adames (1), Reyes (1), Narvaez (1). DP_Seattle 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Seattle 5, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Rizzo (2), Peterson (1). HR_Trammell (1), Wong (1), McCutchen 2 (2), Hiura (3), Taylor (3). SB_Hamilton (1), Mathias (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Flexen454412
Castillo111110
Ramirez100022
Bird112212
Festa100002
Young100003
Milwaukee
Houser374412
Uribe1-300011
Perdomo12-310002
Lauer H, 1333204
Mejia BS, 0-1110000

WP_Houser; Uribe

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:08. A_5411

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you