Friday
At Firestone Country Club - South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
Second Round
|Steven Alker
|68-66—134
|Alex Cejka
|64-70—134
|Joe Durant
|69-65—134
|Tim Petrovic
|68-66—134
|Woody Austin
|69-66—135
|Ernie Els
|67-68—135
|Steve Stricker
|70-65—135
|David Toms
|66-69—135
|Ken Duke
|70-66—136
|Bob Estes
|68-68—136
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|68-68—136
|Jerry Kelly
|67-69—136
|Marco Dawson
|69-68—137
|Davis Love III
|71-66—137
|Rocco Mediate
|68-69—137
|Rod Pampling
|73-64—137
|Michael Allen
|69-69—138
|Shane Bertsch
|68-70—138
|Tim Herron
|70-68—138
|Rob Labritz
|70-68—138
|Mike Weir
|70-68—138
|Paul Goydos
|69-70—139
|Tom Byrum
|71-69—140
|K.J. Choi
|71-69—140
|Darren Clarke
|70-70—140
|John Huston
|71-69—140
|Scott Parel
|71-69—140
|Wes Short
|71-69—140
|Vijay Singh
|70-70—140
|Y.E. Yang
|70-70—140
|Stephen Ames
|70-71—141
|Cameron Beckman
|68-73—141
|Paul Broadhurst
|73-68—141
|David Duval
|72-69—141
|Retief Goosen
|72-69—141
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-70—141
|Tom Pernice
|72-69—141
|Kevin Sutherland
|71-70—141
|Mark Walker
|73-68—141
|Lee Janzen
|70-72—142
|Brandt Jobe
|72-70—142
|Dicky Pride
|71-71—142
|Steve Flesch
|72-71—143
|Tom Gillis
|68-75—143
|Brett Quigley
|71-72—143
|John Senden
|69-74—143
|Thongchai Jaidee
|71-73—144
|Bernhard Langer
|72-72—144
|Gene Sauers
|74-70—144
|Duffy Waldorf
|70-74—144
|Glen Day
|73-72—145
|Brian Gay
|71-74—145
|Jay Haas
|70-75—145
|Scott McCarron
|72-73—145
|Joey Sindelar
|72-73—145
|Paul Stankowski
|76-69—145
|Ken Tanigawa
|72-73—145
|David Branshaw
|73-73—146
|Mark Hensby
|74-72—146
|Kent Jones
|74-72—146
|David McKenzie
|76-70—146
|Billy Andrade
|74-73—147
|Doug Barron
|76-71—147
|Chris DiMarco
|73-74—147
|Carlos Franco
|71-76—147
|David Frost
|75-72—147
|Kirk Triplett
|75-72—147
|Scott Dunlap
|73-75—148
|Jeff Maggert
|72-76—148
|Jesper Parnevik
|74-74—148
|Olin Browne
|74-75—149
|Corey Pavin
|74-75—149
|Justin Leonard
|73-77—150
|Fred Funk
|75-76—151
|Billy Mayfair
|75-76—151
|Dan Forsman
|76-78—154
|Frank Lickliter II
|74-80—154
|Robert Allenby
|78-77—155
|John Daly
|73-WD
|Roger Rowland
|76-WD
