Friday

At Firestone Country Club - South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Second Round

Steven Alker68-66—134
Alex Cejka64-70—134
Joe Durant69-65—134
Tim Petrovic68-66—134
Woody Austin69-66—135
Ernie Els67-68—135
Steve Stricker70-65—135
David Toms66-69—135
Ken Duke70-66—136
Bob Estes68-68—136
Miguel Angel Jimenez68-68—136
Jerry Kelly67-69—136
Marco Dawson69-68—137
Davis Love III71-66—137
Rocco Mediate68-69—137
Rod Pampling73-64—137
Michael Allen69-69—138
Shane Bertsch68-70—138
Tim Herron70-68—138
Rob Labritz70-68—138
Mike Weir70-68—138
Paul Goydos69-70—139
Tom Byrum71-69—140
K.J. Choi71-69—140
Darren Clarke70-70—140
John Huston71-69—140
Scott Parel71-69—140
Wes Short71-69—140
Vijay Singh70-70—140
Y.E. Yang70-70—140
Stephen Ames70-71—141
Cameron Beckman68-73—141
Paul Broadhurst73-68—141
David Duval72-69—141
Retief Goosen72-69—141
Colin Montgomerie71-70—141
Tom Pernice72-69—141
Kevin Sutherland71-70—141
Mark Walker73-68—141
Lee Janzen70-72—142
Brandt Jobe72-70—142
Dicky Pride71-71—142
Steve Flesch72-71—143
Tom Gillis68-75—143
Brett Quigley71-72—143
John Senden69-74—143
Thongchai Jaidee71-73—144
Bernhard Langer72-72—144
Gene Sauers74-70—144
Duffy Waldorf70-74—144
Glen Day73-72—145
Brian Gay71-74—145
Jay Haas70-75—145
Scott McCarron72-73—145
Joey Sindelar72-73—145
Paul Stankowski76-69—145
Ken Tanigawa72-73—145
David Branshaw73-73—146
Mark Hensby74-72—146
Kent Jones74-72—146
David McKenzie76-70—146
Billy Andrade74-73—147
Doug Barron76-71—147
Chris DiMarco73-74—147
Carlos Franco71-76—147
David Frost75-72—147
Kirk Triplett75-72—147
Scott Dunlap73-75—148
Jeff Maggert72-76—148
Jesper Parnevik74-74—148
Olin Browne74-75—149
Corey Pavin74-75—149
Justin Leonard73-77—150
Fred Funk75-76—151
Billy Mayfair75-76—151
Dan Forsman76-78—154
Frank Lickliter II74-80—154
Robert Allenby78-77—155
John Daly73-WD
Roger Rowland76-WD

