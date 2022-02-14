Britain 6, Switzerland 5
|Britain
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—
|6
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|—
|5
Britain
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 270, Team Percentage: 84.
G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
H. McMillan Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.
B. Mouat Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Switzerland
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 83.
S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
B. Schwarz Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.