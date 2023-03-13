ColombiaBritain
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36575Totals28776
Campero rf4010Young rf3012
D.Hrrra ph1111Thmpson cf3000
Ramirez lf4100Kprniak dh5000
Urshela 3b4000Ford c4221
Alfaro dh5010Ward 1b2310
Rdrguez 1b5011Murray 3b3011
Viloria c3200Sweeney ss2210
J.Diaz 2b3100Rudd lf2012
Mercado cf3011Seymour 2b4000
Frias ss4022

E_Ramirez, Vivas, Sweeney, Murray. DP_Colombia 1. LOB_Colombia 10, Britain 8. 2B_Rudd (1), Sweeney (2), Murray (2). HR_D.Hrrra (1), Ford (2). RBI_Frias 2 (2), Mercado (1), Rdrguez (4), D.Hrrra (1), Rudd 2 (2), Ford (4), Young 2 (2), Murray (1). SB_Young (4). SF_Murray (1).

Colombia0102000025
Britain00032020x7
IPHRERBBSO
Colombia
Cuevas322230
Vivas H01/301120
Y.Gomez BS, L12/332221
J.Hrrra11/312211
Galindo12/310003
Britain
Viza31/323241
Spraker W22/310002
Frnnder H120020
Gibaut S222102

HBP_by Cuevas (Rudd); by Galindo (Young). WP_Galindo, Y.Gomez, Gibaut.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

