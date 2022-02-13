Britain 7, Denmark 2

Britain20000100137
Denmark00010010002

Britain

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 87.

J. Dodds Shots: 18, Points: 70, Percentage: 97.

H. Duff Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

E. Muirhead Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

V. Wright Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

Denmark

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 234, Team Percentage: 81.

M. Dupont Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.

D. Dupont Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.

M. Halse Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

M. Larsen Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

