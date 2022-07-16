|Saturday
|At St. Andrews Golf Club (Old Course)
|St. Andrews, Scotland
|Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Par out
|444
|454
|434-36
|Viktor Hovland
|443
|343
|434-32
|Rory McIlroy
|444
|443
|433-33
|Cameron Young
|444
|444
|533-35
|Cameron Smith
|544
|454
|433-36
|Par in
|434
|454
|444-36-72—216
|Viktor Hovland
|334
|454
|443-34-66—200
|Rory McIlroy
|234
|444
|453-33-66—200
|Cameron Young
|333
|544
|644-36-71—204
|Cameron Smith
|434
|644
|444-37-73—204
