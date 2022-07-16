Saturday
At St. Andrews Golf Club (Old Course)
St. Andrews, Scotland
Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72
Third Round
Par out444454434-36
Viktor Hovland443343434-32
Rory McIlroy444443433-33
Cameron Young444444533-35
Cameron Smith544454433-36
Par in434454444-36-72—216
Viktor Hovland334454443-34-66—200
Rory McIlroy234444453-33-66—200
Cameron Young333544644-36-71—204
Cameron Smith434644444-37-73—204

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

