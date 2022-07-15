Friday
At St. Andrews Golf Club (Old Course)
St. Andrews, Scotland
Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72
Second Round
Par out444454434-36
Cameron Smith333454324-31
Cameron Young454344433-34
Rory McIlroy444444344-35
Viktor Hovland444344334-33
Par in434454444-36-72—144
Cameron Smith334434444-33-64—131
Cameron Young434445443-35-69—133
Rory McIlroy323455434-33-68—134
Viktor Hovland344542443-33-66—134

