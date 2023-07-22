Saturday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $3.8 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Third Round

Ryan Gerard, United States64-64-71—199
Patrick Rodgers, United States64-67-69—200
Joel Dahmen, United States67-70-63—200
Akshay Bhatia, United States69-69-63—201
Beau Hossler, United States64-69-68—201
Rico Hoey, United States71-66-64—201
Cameron Champ, United States68-66-68—202
James Morrison, England66-68-68—202
Martin Trainer, France68-70-64—202
Nathan Kimsey, England65-73-65—203
Chez Reavie, United States68-67-68—203
Kevin Roy, United States69-68-67—204
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan71-64-69—204
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden67-66-71—204
Martin Laird, Scotland65-71-68—204
James Hahn, United States66-71-68—205
Johannes Veerman, United States71-68-66—205
Chad Ramey, United States68-69-68—205
Mark Hubbard, United States69-68-68—205
Chesson Hadley, United States66-69-70—205
J.J. Spaun, United States67-70-68—205
Russell Knox, Scotland69-69-67—205
Vincent Norrman, Sweden66-67-73—206
Marcus Armitage, England67-70-69—206
David Lipsky, United States69-66-71—206
William McGirt, United States69-67-70—206
Jason Scrivener, Australia69-69-68—206
Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea62-75-70—207
Jens Dantorp, Sweden68-69-70—207
Carl Yuan, China67-68-72—207
JC Ritchie, South Africa70-67-70—207
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden68-71-68—207
Justin Suh, United States69-70-68—207
Wesley Bryan, United States66-72-69—207
Matthew NeSmith, United States68-67-72—207
Alexander Levy, France63-71-73—207
MJ Daffue, South Africa67-69-71—207
Kevin Chappell, United States67-68-72—207
Robert Streb, United States69-69-69—207
Kyle Westmoreland, United States65-75-68—208
Stephan Jaeger, Germany68-70-70—208
Edoardo Molinari, Italy71-69-68—208
Sam Stevens, United States68-69-71—208
Nick Hardy, United States71-68-69—208
Michael Gligic, Canada74-65-69—208
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden71-66-71—208
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa70-72-67—209
Sean Crocker, United States67-68-74—209
Carson Young, United States65-73-71—209
Brent Grant, United States65-71-73—209
Julien Guerrier, France67-70-72—209
Peter Kuest, United States68-70-71—209
Troy Merritt, United States66-72-71—209
Austin Cook, United States68-72-70—210
Chase Hanna, United States70-68-72—210
Zecheng Dou, China71-65-75—211
Charley Hoffman, United States73-70-68—211
Trevor Cone, United States71-68-72—211
Tano Goya, Argentina70-69-72—211
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany65-72-75—212
Augusto Nunez, Argentina68-72-72—212
Trevor Werbylo, United States69-68-75—212
Andy Sullivan, England69-69-74—212
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain70-72-71—213
Bastien Amat, France71-67-76—214
Aaron Cockerill, Canada69-70-75—214

