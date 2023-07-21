|Henrik Norlander, Sweden
|67-72—139
|Andrew Novak, United States
|67-72—139
|Greyson Sigg, United States
|75-64—139
|Kevin Tway, United States
|68-71—139
|Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea
|70-69—139
|Aaron Baddeley, Australia
|71-69—140
|Eddy Lai, United States
|68-72—140
|Brandt Snedeker, United States
|72-68—140
|Wu Ashun, China
|72-68—140
|Max McGreevy, United States
|72-68—140
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria
|71-69—140
|Harry Higgs, United States
|71-69—140
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|67-73—140
|Jonas Blixt, Sweden
|72-69—141
|Kelly Kraft, United States
|72-69—141
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|70-71—141
|Kyle Reifers, United States
|72-69—141
|Austin Smotherman, United States
|69-72—141
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia
|70-71—141
|Adam Long, United States
|69-72—141
|Justin Lower, United States
|72-69—141
|Martin Simonsen, Denmark
|70-71—141
|Freddy Schott, Germany
|73-69—142
|Ryan Palmer, United States
|69-73—142
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|72-70—142
|Simon Forsstrom, Sweden
|72-70—142
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|73-69—142
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
|74-68—142
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|68-74—142
|Mikael Lindberg, Sweden
|76-66—142
|Chris Stroud, United States
|68-74—142
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|69-73—142
|Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland
|69-73—142
|Peter Malnati, United States
|72-70—142
|John Catlin, United States
|69-74—143
|Grayson Murray, United States
|71-72—143
|Harrison Endycott, Australia
|69-74—143
|Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark
|72-71—143
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|70-73—143
|Dale Whitnell, England
|70-73—143
|Adrien Saddier, France
|73-70—143
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|71-73—144
|Brandon Matthews, United States
|71-73—144
|Tyson Alexander, United States
|70-74—144
|Geoff Ogilvy, Australia
|70-74—144
|J.J. Henry, United States
|70-74—144
|Matti Schmid, Germany
|73-71—144
|Paul Haley, United States
|71-74—145
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|74-71—145
|Ricky Barnes, United States
|72-73—145
|Sung Kang, South Korea
|73-72—145
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|73-72—145
|Jesse Mueller, United States
|72-73—145
|Doc Redman, United States
|74-71—145
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|70-75—145
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany
|72-73—145
|Scott Piercy, United States
|71-74—145
|Ethan Cairns, United States
|73-73—146
|Scott Harrington, United States
|70-76—146
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|73-73—146
|Cody Gribble, United States
|77-69—146
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|72-74—146
|Richy Werenski, United States
|72-74—146
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|74-72—146
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|74-72—146
|Ryan Moore, United States
|73-73—146
|Harry Hall, England
|72-74—146
|Brice Garnett, United States
|77-70—147
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark
|76-71—147
|Charles Porter, United States
|67-80—147
|Nick Watney, United States
|73-74—147
|Greg Chalmers, Australia
|73-74—147
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|76-71—147
|Corey Pereira, United States
|72-75—147
|Ryan Brehm, United States
|67-80—147
|Sam Bennett, United States
|72-75—147
|Sean O'Hair, United States
|73-74—147
|Tommy Gainey, United States
|74-74—148
|Kramer Hickok, United States
|75-73—148
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|75-73—148
|Satoshi Kodaira, Japan
|73-76—149
|Ted Potter Jr., United States
|72-77—149
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|69-80—149
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|74-75—149
|Matt Ryan, United States
|76-74—150
|Derek Ernst, United States
|76-74—150
|Clement Sordet, France
|74-76—150
|Brian Stuard, United States
|72-79—151
|Michael Duncan, United States
|80-72—152
|Grant Booth, Australia
|76-76—152
