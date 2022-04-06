BROOKLYN (110)
Brown 2-6 1-2 5, Durant 11-22 8-9 32, Drummond 2-6 0-0 4, Curry 5-10 2-3 15, Irving 9-26 3-3 24, Aldridge 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 3-7 0-0 7, Claxton 4-8 0-1 8, Mills 5-7 0-0 15, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-93 14-18 110.
NEW YORK (98)
Barrett 7-27 7-12 23, Toppin 7-13 3-6 19, Sims 4-6 2-6 10, Burks 7-14 6-8 24, Fournier 3-9 0-0 8, Gibson 2-2 0-0 5, McBride 1-4 0-0 3, Quickley 1-8 3-4 6. Totals 32-83 21-36 98.
|Brooklyn
|25
|25
|22
|38
|—
|110
|New York
|29
|38
|15
|16
|—
|98
3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 14-41 (Mills 5-7, Curry 3-7, Irving 3-12, Durant 2-10, Edwards 1-4, Brown 0-1), New York 13-38 (Burks 4-6, Toppin 2-4, Fournier 2-7, Barrett 2-11, Gibson 1-1, McBride 1-3, Quickley 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 49 (Durant 10), New York 42 (Sims 13). Assists_Brooklyn 28 (Durant 11), New York 22 (Barrett 7). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 26, New York 19. A_19,812 (19,812)
