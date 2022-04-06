|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROOKLYN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|32:43
|2-6
|1-2
|2-7
|5
|4
|5
|Durant
|42:12
|11-22
|8-9
|2-10
|11
|5
|32
|Drummond
|17:34
|2-6
|0-0
|3-9
|0
|2
|4
|Curry
|29:49
|5-10
|2-3
|0-2
|2
|3
|15
|Irving
|42:39
|9-26
|3-3
|2-8
|7
|3
|24
|Mills
|23:42
|5-7
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|15
|Claxton
|22:57
|4-8
|0-1
|3-7
|0
|5
|8
|Edwards
|17:40
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|7
|Aldridge
|5:45
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas
|4:59
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-93
|14-18
|13-49
|28
|26
|110
Percentages: FG .441, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 14-41, .341 (Mills 5-7, Curry 3-7, Irving 3-12, Durant 2-10, Edwards 1-4, Brown 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Durant 2, Aldridge, Brown, Claxton, Drummond, Edwards).
Turnovers: 13 (Durant 4, Irving 3, Claxton 2, Aldridge, Brown, Drummond, Mills).
Steals: 7 (Irving 3, Curry, Drummond, Durant, Mills).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barrett
|44:58
|7-27
|7-12
|1-7
|7
|3
|23
|Toppin
|43:18
|7-13
|3-6
|2-5
|3
|2
|19
|Sims
|34:40
|4-6
|2-6
|4-13
|2
|5
|10
|Burks
|37:33
|7-14
|6-8
|0-4
|1
|4
|24
|Fournier
|28:32
|3-9
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|1
|8
|Quickley
|26:16
|1-8
|3-4
|0-3
|5
|2
|6
|Gibson
|18:02
|2-2
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|5
|McBride
|6:41
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|32-83
|21-36
|10-42
|22
|19
|98
Percentages: FG .386, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Burks 4-6, Toppin 2-4, Fournier 2-7, Barrett 2-11, Gibson 1-1, McBride 1-3, Quickley 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Sims 3, Toppin 3, Gibson).
Turnovers: 11 (Burks 4, Barrett 3, Fournier 2, Quickley, Sims).
Steals: 4 (Burks, Quickley, Sims, Toppin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Brooklyn
|25
|25
|22
|38
|—
|110
|New York
|29
|38
|15
|16
|—
|98
A_19,812 (19,812). T_2:21.
