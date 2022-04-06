FGFTReb
BROOKLYNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown32:432-61-22-7545
Durant42:1211-228-92-1011532
Drummond17:342-60-03-9024
Curry29:495-102-30-22315
Irving42:399-263-32-87324
Mills23:425-70-00-02115
Claxton22:574-80-13-7058
Edwards17:403-70-01-3117
Aldridge5:450-00-00-3010
Thomas4:590-10-00-0010
Totals240:0041-9314-1813-492826110

Percentages: FG .441, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 14-41, .341 (Mills 5-7, Curry 3-7, Irving 3-12, Durant 2-10, Edwards 1-4, Brown 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Durant 2, Aldridge, Brown, Claxton, Drummond, Edwards).

Turnovers: 13 (Durant 4, Irving 3, Claxton 2, Aldridge, Brown, Drummond, Mills).

Steals: 7 (Irving 3, Curry, Drummond, Durant, Mills).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrett44:587-277-121-77323
Toppin43:187-133-62-53219
Sims34:404-62-64-132510
Burks37:337-146-80-41424
Fournier28:323-90-01-4318
Quickley26:161-83-40-3526
Gibson18:022-20-02-5125
McBride6:411-40-00-1003
Totals240:0032-8321-3610-42221998

Percentages: FG .386, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Burks 4-6, Toppin 2-4, Fournier 2-7, Barrett 2-11, Gibson 1-1, McBride 1-3, Quickley 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Sims 3, Toppin 3, Gibson).

Turnovers: 11 (Burks 4, Barrett 3, Fournier 2, Quickley, Sims).

Steals: 4 (Burks, Quickley, Sims, Toppin).

Technical Fouls: None.

Brooklyn25252238110
New York2938151698

A_19,812 (19,812). T_2:21.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

