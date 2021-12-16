FGFTReb
Green39:472-72-20-2028
T.Harris36:503-175-53-75511
Embiid33:1311-209-110-96432
Curry38:3013-210-00-34329
Milton33:535-131-21-60513
Joe24:500-40-00-3100
Thybulle18:103-50-01-2118
Drummond14:472-20-00-6224
Totals240:0039-8917-205-381922105

Percentages: FG .438, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Curry 3-9, Thybulle 2-4, Milton 2-5, Green 2-7, Embiid 1-3, Joe 0-1, T.Harris 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Green, Joe, Milton, T.Harris).

Turnovers: 9 (Milton 3, Drummond 2, Embiid 2, Curry, T.Harris).

Steals: 10 (Drummond 3, Milton 2, Thybulle 2, Curry, Embiid, Green).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BROOKLYNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durant39:0213-246-61-118134
Griffin31:477-162-22-92317
Claxton22:018-91-11-20417
Duke Jr.32:202-72-22-4246
Mills34:495-140-00-53014
Edwards32:504-90-02-7229
Thomas24:483-63-30-44011
Sharpe13:211-21-22-5013
Galloway9:021-20-00-1003
Totals240:0044-8915-1610-482115114

Percentages: FG .494, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Mills 4-8, Thomas 2-2, Durant 2-3, Galloway 1-1, Edwards 1-3, Griffin 1-5, Duke Jr. 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Claxton 2, Durant).

Turnovers: 14 (Durant 4, Mills 4, Duke Jr. 2, Claxton, Edwards, Galloway, Thomas).

Steals: 4 (Claxton 2, Duke Jr., Edwards).

Technical Fouls: Nets, 1:40 first.

Philadelphia25233126105
Brooklyn39271929114

A_17,053 (17,732). T_2:09.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

