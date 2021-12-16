|FG
|Reb
|PHILADELPHIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|39:47
|2-7
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|8
|T.Harris
|36:50
|3-17
|5-5
|3-7
|5
|5
|11
|Embiid
|33:13
|11-20
|9-11
|0-9
|6
|4
|32
|Curry
|38:30
|13-21
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|3
|29
|Milton
|33:53
|5-13
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|5
|13
|Joe
|24:50
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Thybulle
|18:10
|3-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|8
|Drummond
|14:47
|2-2
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|2
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|39-89
|17-20
|5-38
|19
|22
|105
Percentages: FG .438, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Curry 3-9, Thybulle 2-4, Milton 2-5, Green 2-7, Embiid 1-3, Joe 0-1, T.Harris 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Green, Joe, Milton, T.Harris).
Turnovers: 9 (Milton 3, Drummond 2, Embiid 2, Curry, T.Harris).
Steals: 10 (Drummond 3, Milton 2, Thybulle 2, Curry, Embiid, Green).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROOKLYN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durant
|39:02
|13-24
|6-6
|1-11
|8
|1
|34
|Griffin
|31:47
|7-16
|2-2
|2-9
|2
|3
|17
|Claxton
|22:01
|8-9
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|4
|17
|Duke Jr.
|32:20
|2-7
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|4
|6
|Mills
|34:49
|5-14
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|0
|14
|Edwards
|32:50
|4-9
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|2
|9
|Thomas
|24:48
|3-6
|3-3
|0-4
|4
|0
|11
|Sharpe
|13:21
|1-2
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|3
|Galloway
|9:02
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|44-89
|15-16
|10-48
|21
|15
|114
Percentages: FG .494, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Mills 4-8, Thomas 2-2, Durant 2-3, Galloway 1-1, Edwards 1-3, Griffin 1-5, Duke Jr. 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Claxton 2, Durant).
Turnovers: 14 (Durant 4, Mills 4, Duke Jr. 2, Claxton, Edwards, Galloway, Thomas).
Steals: 4 (Claxton 2, Duke Jr., Edwards).
Technical Fouls: Nets, 1:40 first.
|Philadelphia
|25
|23
|31
|26
|—
|105
|Brooklyn
|39
|27
|19
|29
|—
|114
A_17,053 (17,732). T_2:09.