PHILADELPHIA (105)
Green 2-7 2-2 8, T.Harris 3-17 5-5 11, Embiid 11-20 9-11 32, Curry 13-21 0-0 29, Milton 5-13 1-2 13, Thybulle 3-5 0-0 8, Drummond 2-2 0-0 4, Joe 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 39-89 17-20 105.
BROOKLYN (114)
Durant 13-24 6-6 34, Griffin 7-16 2-2 17, Claxton 8-9 1-1 17, Duke Jr. 2-7 2-2 6, Mills 5-14 0-0 14, Edwards 4-9 0-0 9, Sharpe 1-2 1-2 3, Galloway 1-2 0-0 3, Thomas 3-6 3-3 11. Totals 44-89 15-16 114.
|Philadelphia
|25
|23
|31
|26
|—
|105
|Brooklyn
|39
|27
|19
|29
|—
|114
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 10-34 (Curry 3-9, Thybulle 2-4, Milton 2-5, Green 2-7, Embiid 1-3, T.Harris 0-5), Brooklyn 11-23 (Mills 4-8, Thomas 2-2, Durant 2-3, Edwards 1-3, Griffin 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 38 (Embiid 9), Brooklyn 48 (Durant 11). Assists_Philadelphia 19 (Embiid 6), Brooklyn 21 (Durant 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 22, Brooklyn 15. A_17,053 (17,732)