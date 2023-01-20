BROOKLYN (117)
Harris 3-6 0-0 9, O'Neale 4-9 2-2 13, Claxton 8-9 4-8 20, Irving 18-29 4-6 48, Simmons 3-7 0-0 6, Warren 2-4 0-0 5, Watanabe 1-3 0-0 3, Curry 3-8 2-2 10, Sumner 0-2 1-2 1, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-80 13-20 117.
UTAH (106)
Beasley 4-11 0-0 12, Markkanen 8-16 0-0 22, Kessler 1-4 0-2 2, Clarkson 11-22 5-5 29, Conley 2-8 4-4 9, Vanderbilt 3-9 2-4 9, Gay 1-4 4-4 6, Agbaji 0-0 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Sexton 7-12 1-4 17. Totals 37-88 16-23 106.
|Brooklyn
|28
|23
|32
|34
|—
|117
|Utah
|22
|33
|28
|23
|—
|106
3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 18-41 (Irving 8-15, Harris 3-6, O'Neale 3-8, Curry 2-6, Warren 1-2, Watanabe 1-3, Sumner 0-1), Utah 16-39 (Markkanen 6-10, Beasley 4-10, Sexton 2-3, Clarkson 2-7, Vanderbilt 1-2, Conley 1-4, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Gay 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 42 (Irving 11), Utah 46 (Markkanen 11). Assists_Brooklyn 26 (Irving, O'Neale 6), Utah 24 (Conley 9). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 18, Utah 18. A_18,206 (18,206)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.