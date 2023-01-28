|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barrett
|31:05
|9-16
|3-4
|1-6
|2
|1
|24
|Randle
|38:14
|7-16
|4-6
|2-10
|8
|2
|19
|Sims
|27:09
|3-3
|0-0
|5-10
|0
|1
|6
|Brunson
|37:13
|10-19
|6-6
|2-3
|4
|2
|26
|Grimes
|37:50
|4-11
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|10
|Quickley
|27:33
|6-11
|0-1
|1-6
|3
|2
|16
|Hartenstein
|20:22
|4-5
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|3
|8
|McBride
|10:47
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Toppin
|9:46
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|45-88
|15-19
|14-45
|19
|14
|115
Percentages: FG .511, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Quickley 4-7, Barrett 3-5, Grimes 2-7, Randle 1-6, McBride 0-1, Brunson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hartenstein 2, Barrett, Sims).
Turnovers: 10 (Randle 3, Quickley 2, Barrett, Brunson, Grimes, Hartenstein, Sims).
Steals: 4 (Brunson, Quickley, Randle, Sims).
Technical Fouls: Knicks, 00:55 second; Randle, 00:55 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROOKLYN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harris
|31:24
|6-9
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|16
|O'Neale
|36:00
|4-10
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|2
|14
|Claxton
|34:38
|6-6
|1-4
|2-12
|6
|2
|13
|Curry
|32:55
|5-9
|2-2
|1-1
|3
|2
|14
|Irving
|41:21
|12-27
|3-6
|2-6
|9
|4
|32
|Watanabe
|17:06
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|9
|Sharpe
|13:46
|3-6
|0-0
|3-3
|1
|1
|6
|Thomas
|12:36
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Mills
|10:41
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|7
|Sumner
|9:31
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|46-87
|8-14
|9-35
|31
|17
|122
Percentages: FG .529, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 22-40, .550 (Irving 5-12, Harris 4-7, O'Neale 4-7, Watanabe 3-3, Sumner 2-2, Curry 2-3, Thomas 1-1, Mills 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Claxton 3).
Turnovers: 8 (Irving 3, Sumner 2, O'Neale, Sharpe, Thomas).
Steals: 5 (Irving 2, Thomas 2, O'Neale).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New York
|22
|27
|32
|34
|—
|115
|Brooklyn
|28
|34
|26
|34
|—
|122
A_18,100 (17,732). T_2:13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.