FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrett31:059-163-41-62124
Randle38:147-164-62-108219
Sims27:093-30-05-10016
Brunson37:1310-196-62-34226
Grimes37:504-110-02-40110
Quickley27:336-110-11-63216
Hartenstein20:224-50-01-5238
McBride10:471-50-00-1012
Toppin9:461-22-20-0014
Totals240:0045-8815-1914-451914115

Percentages: FG .511, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Quickley 4-7, Barrett 3-5, Grimes 2-7, Randle 1-6, McBride 0-1, Brunson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hartenstein 2, Barrett, Sims).

Turnovers: 10 (Randle 3, Quickley 2, Barrett, Brunson, Grimes, Hartenstein, Sims).

Steals: 4 (Brunson, Quickley, Randle, Sims).

Technical Fouls: Knicks, 00:55 second; Randle, 00:55 second.

FGFTReb
BROOKLYNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harris31:246-90-00-22316
O'Neale36:004-102-21-53214
Claxton34:386-61-42-126213
Curry32:555-92-21-13214
Irving41:2112-273-62-69432
Watanabe17:063-40-00-2209
Sharpe13:463-60-03-3116
Thomas12:362-50-00-1105
Mills10:413-70-00-1207
Sumner9:312-40-00-2236
Totals240:0046-878-149-353117122

Percentages: FG .529, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 22-40, .550 (Irving 5-12, Harris 4-7, O'Neale 4-7, Watanabe 3-3, Sumner 2-2, Curry 2-3, Thomas 1-1, Mills 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Claxton 3).

Turnovers: 8 (Irving 3, Sumner 2, O'Neale, Sharpe, Thomas).

Steals: 5 (Irving 2, Thomas 2, O'Neale).

Technical Fouls: None.

New York22273234115
Brooklyn28342634122

A_18,100 (17,732). T_2:13.

