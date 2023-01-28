NEW YORK (115)
Barrett 9-16 3-4 24, Randle 7-16 4-6 19, Sims 3-3 0-0 6, Brunson 10-19 6-6 26, Grimes 4-11 0-0 10, Toppin 1-2 2-2 4, Hartenstein 4-5 0-0 8, McBride 1-5 0-0 2, Quickley 6-11 0-1 16. Totals 45-88 15-19 115.
BROOKLYN (122)
Harris 6-9 0-0 16, O'Neale 4-10 2-2 14, Claxton 6-6 1-4 13, Curry 5-9 2-2 14, Irving 12-27 3-6 32, Watanabe 3-4 0-0 9, Sharpe 3-6 0-0 6, Mills 3-7 0-0 7, Sumner 2-4 0-0 6, Thomas 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 46-87 8-14 122.
|New York
|22
|27
|32
|34
|—
|115
|Brooklyn
|28
|34
|26
|34
|—
|122
3-Point Goals_New York 10-28 (Quickley 4-7, Barrett 3-5, Grimes 2-7, Randle 1-6, McBride 0-1, Brunson 0-2), Brooklyn 22-40 (Irving 5-12, Harris 4-7, O'Neale 4-7, Watanabe 3-3, Sumner 2-2, Curry 2-3, Thomas 1-1, Mills 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 45 (Randle, Sims 10), Brooklyn 35 (Claxton 12). Assists_New York 19 (Randle 8), Brooklyn 31 (Irving 9). Total Fouls_New York 14, Brooklyn 17. A_18,100 (17,732)
