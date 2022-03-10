|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROOKLYN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|29:15
|5-9
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|11
|Durant
|32:14
|10-17
|2-3
|1-14
|7
|3
|25
|Drummond
|20:33
|2-4
|3-6
|3-7
|2
|3
|7
|Curry
|27:24
|10-14
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|24
|Irving
|30:17
|8-17
|1-2
|1-4
|5
|3
|22
|Johnson
|22:26
|6-7
|1-1
|1-3
|3
|1
|16
|Dragic
|22:00
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|0
|3
|Claxton
|21:59
|4-5
|1-3
|2-8
|2
|4
|9
|Mills
|20:38
|4-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|10
|Thomas
|7:43
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Edwards
|5:31
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|51-91
|9-17
|10-45
|29
|22
|129
Percentages: FG .560, FT .529.
3-Point Goals: 18-40, .450 (Irving 5-11, Curry 4-8, Johnson 3-3, Durant 3-6, Mills 2-4, Dragic 1-4, Brown 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Edwards 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 15 (Johnson 5, Claxton 3, Drummond 3, Irving 2, Curry, Durant).
Turnovers: 11 (Durant 5, Curry 2, Brown, Dragic, Edwards, Irving).
Steals: 13 (Curry 5, Durant 2, Mills 2, Brown, Claxton, Dragic, Irving).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHILADELPHIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Harris
|28:42
|5-10
|2-2
|2-3
|3
|1
|16
|Thybulle
|24:56
|1-5
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|Embiid
|30:29
|5-17
|15-19
|4-12
|2
|4
|27
|Harden
|28:39
|3-17
|2-2
|1-6
|5
|3
|11
|Maxey
|28:44
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Milton
|24:18
|0-6
|0-0
|1-3
|5
|4
|0
|Niang
|22:41
|4-9
|1-1
|0-5
|0
|2
|11
|Jordan
|17:29
|4-6
|2-2
|4-9
|0
|1
|10
|Korkmaz
|14:19
|3-8
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|8
|Joe
|12:00
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Reed
|7:43
|3-6
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|7
|Totals
|240:00
|30-93
|26-30
|17-50
|19
|19
|100
Percentages: FG .323, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (T.Harris 4-5, Harden 3-7, Embiid 2-3, Korkmaz 2-6, Niang 2-6, Reed 1-1, Joe 0-2, Maxey 0-2, Milton 0-2, Thybulle 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Embiid, Joe, Milton, T.Harris, Thybulle).
Turnovers: 18 (Embiid 4, Harden 4, Jordan 4, T.Harris 2, Thybulle 2, Korkmaz, Maxey).
Steals: 5 (Harden 2, Maxey, Niang, Reed).
Technical Fouls: Milton, 9:18 fourth.
|Brooklyn
|40
|32
|30
|27
|—
|129
|Philadelphia
|23
|28
|19
|30
|—
|100
A_21,408 (20,478). T_2:18.