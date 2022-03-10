FGFTReb
BROOKLYNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown29:155-91-20-20411
Durant32:1410-172-31-147325
Drummond20:332-43-63-7237
Curry27:2410-140-00-12124
Irving30:178-171-21-45322
Johnson22:266-71-11-33116
Dragic22:001-60-00-2703
Claxton21:594-51-32-8249
Mills20:384-60-00-01110
Thomas7:431-30-01-1022
Edwards5:310-30-01-3000
Totals240:0051-919-1710-452922129

Percentages: FG .560, FT .529.

3-Point Goals: 18-40, .450 (Irving 5-11, Curry 4-8, Johnson 3-3, Durant 3-6, Mills 2-4, Dragic 1-4, Brown 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Edwards 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 15 (Johnson 5, Claxton 3, Drummond 3, Irving 2, Curry, Durant).

Turnovers: 11 (Durant 5, Curry 2, Brown, Dragic, Edwards, Irving).

Steals: 13 (Curry 5, Durant 2, Mills 2, Brown, Claxton, Dragic, Irving).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHILADELPHIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Harris28:425-102-22-33116
Thybulle24:561-52-22-3014
Embiid30:295-1715-194-122427
Harden28:393-172-21-65311
Maxey28:442-70-00-1114
Milton24:180-60-01-3540
Niang22:414-91-10-50211
Jordan17:294-62-24-90110
Korkmaz14:193-80-01-4008
Joe12:000-22-20-0202
Reed7:433-60-02-4127
Totals240:0030-9326-3017-501919100

Percentages: FG .323, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (T.Harris 4-5, Harden 3-7, Embiid 2-3, Korkmaz 2-6, Niang 2-6, Reed 1-1, Joe 0-2, Maxey 0-2, Milton 0-2, Thybulle 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Embiid, Joe, Milton, T.Harris, Thybulle).

Turnovers: 18 (Embiid 4, Harden 4, Jordan 4, T.Harris 2, Thybulle 2, Korkmaz, Maxey).

Steals: 5 (Harden 2, Maxey, Niang, Reed).

Technical Fouls: Milton, 9:18 fourth.

Brooklyn40323027129
Philadelphia23281930100

A_21,408 (20,478). T_2:18.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

