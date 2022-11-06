FGFTReb
BROOKLYNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durant37:2010-206-60-82227
O'Neale38:051-93-41-4536
Claxton25:265-71-13-93411
Harris30:402-100-04-7225
Sumner17:502-60-01-4126
Thomas28:475-1110-110-44221
Watanabe23:123-60-00-3328
Curry14:531-40-00-0003
Mills13:114-60-00-02111
Morris6:290-30-00-2120
Duke Jr.4:070-20-00-0010
Totals240:0033-8420-229-41232198

Percentages: FG .393, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Mills 3-5, Sumner 2-3, Watanabe 2-4, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Harris 1-8, Duke Jr. 0-1, Morris 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Sumner, Thomas, Watanabe).

Turnovers: 11 (Claxton 3, Durant 3, Sumner 2, Curry, Mills, Thomas).

Steals: 8 (Claxton 3, Watanabe 2, Duke Jr., Sumner, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: Claxton, 9:45 fourth.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Oubre Jr.31:065-144-70-10518
Washington34:015-115-70-32118
Plumlee30:034-81-13-11359
Rozier36:219-241-11-73125
Smith Jr.6:360-10-00-1210
Bouknight28:531-91-21-5513
McDaniels27:463-70-02-6326
Richards17:433-54-54-91410
Thor16:291-40-02-4103
Maledon11:021-30-00-3212
Totals240:0032-8616-2313-50222194

Percentages: FG .372, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Rozier 6-14, Oubre Jr. 4-11, Washington 3-6, Thor 1-3, Maledon 0-1, McDaniels 0-3, Bouknight 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Washington 4, Bouknight 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Bouknight 4, Rozier 4, McDaniels 2, Plumlee 2, Richards 2, Oubre Jr.).

Steals: 3 (Bouknight, McDaniels, Plumlee).

Technical Fouls: None.

Brooklyn3022172998
Charlotte2123262494

A_19,398 (19,077).

