|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROOKLYN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durant
|37:20
|10-20
|6-6
|0-8
|2
|2
|27
|O'Neale
|38:05
|1-9
|3-4
|1-4
|5
|3
|6
|Claxton
|25:26
|5-7
|1-1
|3-9
|3
|4
|11
|Harris
|30:40
|2-10
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|2
|5
|Sumner
|17:50
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|6
|Thomas
|28:47
|5-11
|10-11
|0-4
|4
|2
|21
|Watanabe
|23:12
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|8
|Curry
|14:53
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Mills
|13:11
|4-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|11
|Morris
|6:29
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Duke Jr.
|4:07
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|33-84
|20-22
|9-41
|23
|21
|98
Percentages: FG .393, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Mills 3-5, Sumner 2-3, Watanabe 2-4, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Harris 1-8, Duke Jr. 0-1, Morris 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Sumner, Thomas, Watanabe).
Turnovers: 11 (Claxton 3, Durant 3, Sumner 2, Curry, Mills, Thomas).
Steals: 8 (Claxton 3, Watanabe 2, Duke Jr., Sumner, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: Claxton, 9:45 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Oubre Jr.
|31:06
|5-14
|4-7
|0-1
|0
|5
|18
|Washington
|34:01
|5-11
|5-7
|0-3
|2
|1
|18
|Plumlee
|30:03
|4-8
|1-1
|3-11
|3
|5
|9
|Rozier
|36:21
|9-24
|1-1
|1-7
|3
|1
|25
|Smith Jr.
|6:36
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Bouknight
|28:53
|1-9
|1-2
|1-5
|5
|1
|3
|McDaniels
|27:46
|3-7
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|2
|6
|Richards
|17:43
|3-5
|4-5
|4-9
|1
|4
|10
|Thor
|16:29
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|3
|Maledon
|11:02
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|32-86
|16-23
|13-50
|22
|21
|94
Percentages: FG .372, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Rozier 6-14, Oubre Jr. 4-11, Washington 3-6, Thor 1-3, Maledon 0-1, McDaniels 0-3, Bouknight 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Washington 4, Bouknight 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Bouknight 4, Rozier 4, McDaniels 2, Plumlee 2, Richards 2, Oubre Jr.).
Steals: 3 (Bouknight, McDaniels, Plumlee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Brooklyn
|30
|22
|17
|29
|—
|98
|Charlotte
|21
|23
|26
|24
|—
|94
A_19,398 (19,077).
