AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant2736.8291-523.55643-127185-201.92081030.0
Irving1936.8180-373.48350-15271-78.91048125.3
Claxton2528.0133-183.7270-130-71.42329611.8
Curry1723.460-130.46231-7414-15.9331659.7
O'Neale2736.087-231.37761-15016-25.6402519.3
Harris2526.577-189.40749-13112-17.7062158.6
Watanabe1518.446-79.58225-477-11.6361248.3
Simmons1827.665-105.6190-118-33.5451488.2
Sumner2315.761-132.46214-4943-47.9151797.8
Thomas2115.150-123.40710-2844-56.7861547.3
Warren416.812-24.5001-43-4.750287.0
Mills2112.040-91.44024-6311-12.9171155.5
Morris1612.022-53.41516-356-61.000664.1
Sharpe178.923-45.5113-412-17.706613.6
Duke149.019-43.4420-64-8.500423.0
Edwards135.76-22.2732-111-2.500151.2
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM28240.91172-2346.500329-883477-603.7913150112.5
OPPONENTS28240.91120-2477.452357-940520-696.7473117111.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant91701796.61475.4640199346
Irving1674904.7864.5520164620
Claxton651532188.7311.2760183455
Curry436402.4422.533010214
O'Neale251201455.41264.7880304818
Harris1266783.1431.765016157
Watanabe1533483.2151.0190467
Simmons181011196.61065.9670254312
Sumner1027371.6311.338022255
Thomas326291.4301.42209173
Warren4482.061.550321
Mills517221.0271.3100591
Morris833412.6171.1200694
Sharpe2235573.410.630031210
Duke69151.112.92305131
Edwards68141.12.230341
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM228913114140.873126.16161194399195
OPPONENTS325903122843.964923.25340221387113

