AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant2536.9265-479.55339-115178-194.91874729.9
Irving1736.9155-328.47344-13661-68.89741524.4
Claxton2428.0127-174.7300-128-65.43128211.8
O'Neale2535.984-220.38258-14216-23.6962429.7
Curry1522.449-111.44126-6310-11.9091348.9
Harris2326.170-176.39846-12511-15.7331978.6
Simmons1728.162-101.6140-118-33.5451428.4
Watanabe1418.242-69.60924-426-9.6671148.1
Sumner2015.349-112.43812-4433-36.9171437.2
Warren217.56-15.4000-22-21.000147.0
Thomas1914.937-101.3667-2540-50.8001216.4
Mills2011.030-71.42321-5510-101.000914.6
Morris1410.416-41.39013-280-0.000453.2
Duke137.816-35.4570-43-4.750352.7
Sharpe157.515-31.4843-48-12.667412.7
Edwards123.33-13.2312-71-2.50090.8
TEAM25241.01026-2077.494295-794425-534.7962772110.9
OPPONENTS25241.0980-2211.443316-843476-633.7522752110.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant91571666.61355.4620188644
Irving1163744.4744.4500163916
Claxton641472118.8301.3720173252
O'Neale201121325.31174.7830294417
Curry430342.3342.32909204
Harris1163743.2391.758013146
Simmons17961136.6995.8640213912
Watanabe1031412.913.9160357
Sumner521261.3231.228020225
Warren4263.01.520111
Thomas124251.3291.51909153
Mills51116.8211.1100471
Morris522271.9141.0170582
Duke4812.99.7190491
Sharpe1330432.99.6240387
Edwards235.42.210211
TEAM185820100540.264926.05541174350179
OPPONENTS296824112044.857322.94710195340103

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you