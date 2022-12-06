|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|25
|36.9
|265-479
|.553
|39-115
|178-194
|.918
|747
|29.9
|Irving
|17
|36.9
|155-328
|.473
|44-136
|61-68
|.897
|415
|24.4
|Claxton
|24
|28.0
|127-174
|.730
|0-1
|28-65
|.431
|282
|11.8
|O'Neale
|25
|35.9
|84-220
|.382
|58-142
|16-23
|.696
|242
|9.7
|Curry
|15
|22.4
|49-111
|.441
|26-63
|10-11
|.909
|134
|8.9
|Harris
|23
|26.1
|70-176
|.398
|46-125
|11-15
|.733
|197
|8.6
|Simmons
|17
|28.1
|62-101
|.614
|0-1
|18-33
|.545
|142
|8.4
|Watanabe
|14
|18.2
|42-69
|.609
|24-42
|6-9
|.667
|114
|8.1
|Sumner
|20
|15.3
|49-112
|.438
|12-44
|33-36
|.917
|143
|7.2
|Warren
|2
|17.5
|6-15
|.400
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|14
|7.0
|Thomas
|19
|14.9
|37-101
|.366
|7-25
|40-50
|.800
|121
|6.4
|Mills
|20
|11.0
|30-71
|.423
|21-55
|10-10
|1.000
|91
|4.6
|Morris
|14
|10.4
|16-41
|.390
|13-28
|0-0
|.000
|45
|3.2
|Duke
|13
|7.8
|16-35
|.457
|0-4
|3-4
|.750
|35
|2.7
|Sharpe
|15
|7.5
|15-31
|.484
|3-4
|8-12
|.667
|41
|2.7
|Edwards
|12
|3.3
|3-13
|.231
|2-7
|1-2
|.500
|9
|0.8
|TEAM
|25
|241.0
|1026-2077
|.494
|295-794
|425-534
|.796
|2772
|110.9
|OPPONENTS
|25
|241.0
|980-2211
|.443
|316-843
|476-633
|.752
|2752
|110.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|9
|157
|166
|6.6
|135
|5.4
|62
|0
|18
|86
|44
|Irving
|11
|63
|74
|4.4
|74
|4.4
|50
|0
|16
|39
|16
|Claxton
|64
|147
|211
|8.8
|30
|1.3
|72
|0
|17
|32
|52
|O'Neale
|20
|112
|132
|5.3
|117
|4.7
|83
|0
|29
|44
|17
|Curry
|4
|30
|34
|2.3
|34
|2.3
|29
|0
|9
|20
|4
|Harris
|11
|63
|74
|3.2
|39
|1.7
|58
|0
|13
|14
|6
|Simmons
|17
|96
|113
|6.6
|99
|5.8
|64
|0
|21
|39
|12
|Watanabe
|10
|31
|41
|2.9
|13
|.9
|16
|0
|3
|5
|7
|Sumner
|5
|21
|26
|1.3
|23
|1.2
|28
|0
|20
|22
|5
|Warren
|4
|2
|6
|3.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Thomas
|1
|24
|25
|1.3
|29
|1.5
|19
|0
|9
|15
|3
|Mills
|5
|11
|16
|.8
|21
|1.1
|10
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Morris
|5
|22
|27
|1.9
|14
|1.0
|17
|0
|5
|8
|2
|Duke
|4
|8
|12
|.9
|9
|.7
|19
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Sharpe
|13
|30
|43
|2.9
|9
|.6
|24
|0
|3
|8
|7
|Edwards
|2
|3
|5
|.4
|2
|.2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|TEAM
|185
|820
|1005
|40.2
|649
|26.0
|554
|1
|174
|350
|179
|OPPONENTS
|296
|824
|1120
|44.8
|573
|22.9
|471
|0
|195
|340
|103
