|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|39
|36.0
|410-734
|.559
|71-189
|267-286
|.934
|1158
|29.7
|Bridges
|26
|35.5
|239-503
|.475
|68-181
|160-179
|.894
|706
|27.2
|Irving
|40
|37.0
|398-819
|.486
|130-348
|158-179
|.883
|1084
|27.1
|Johnson
|25
|30.8
|141-301
|.468
|58-156
|74-87
|.851
|414
|16.6
|Dinwiddie
|26
|35.3
|144-356
|.404
|43-149
|98-123
|.797
|429
|16.5
|Claxton
|76
|29.9
|414-587
|.705
|0-2
|133-246
|.541
|961
|12.6
|Thomas
|56
|16.2
|185-427
|.433
|45-125
|143-166
|.861
|558
|10.0
|Warren
|26
|18.8
|102-200
|.510
|16-48
|27-33
|.818
|247
|9.5
|Curry
|61
|19.9
|208-449
|.463
|94-232
|51-55
|.927
|561
|9.2
|O'Neale
|76
|31.7
|229-593
|.386
|163-419
|50-69
|.725
|671
|8.8
|Harris
|74
|20.6
|201-440
|.457
|142-333
|18-28
|.643
|562
|7.6
|Finney-Smith
|26
|27.7
|67-191
|.351
|37-121
|15-19
|.789
|186
|7.2
|Sumner
|53
|13.9
|124-269
|.461
|31-87
|99-108
|.917
|378
|7.1
|Simmons
|42
|26.3
|133-235
|.566
|0-2
|25-57
|.439
|291
|6.9
|Mills
|39
|13.6
|83-198
|.419
|47-125
|21-23
|.913
|234
|6.0
|Watanabe
|57
|15.7
|111-224
|.496
|58-129
|33-45
|.733
|313
|5.5
|Sharpe
|47
|11.2
|91-165
|.552
|6-11
|34-54
|.630
|222
|4.7
|Morris
|27
|10.6
|33-82
|.402
|20-49
|10-10
|1.000
|96
|3.6
|Smith
|9
|7.6
|13-27
|.481
|4-13
|1-1
|1.000
|31
|3.4
|Duke
|22
|8.3
|31-65
|.477
|1-8
|7-11
|.636
|70
|3.2
|Edwards
|14
|5.6
|6-24
|.250
|2-12
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.1
|Noel
|3
|14.3
|1-6
|.167
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Brown
|2
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|81
|240.6
|3364-6895
|.488
|1036-2739
|1426-1783
|.800
|9190
|113.5
|OPPONENTS
|81
|240.6
|3307-7156
|.462
|954-2608
|1523-1984
|.768
|9091
|112.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|14
|248
|262
|6.7
|207
|5.3
|92
|0
|32
|136
|57
|Bridges
|23
|98
|121
|4.7
|72
|2.8
|43
|0
|26
|49
|16
|Irving
|38
|166
|204
|5.1
|211
|5.3
|109
|0
|41
|91
|33
|Johnson
|20
|100
|120
|4.8
|52
|2.1
|54
|0
|35
|27
|8
|Dinwiddie
|9
|98
|107
|4.1
|236
|9.1
|63
|0
|28
|55
|8
|Claxton
|184
|518
|702
|9.2
|144
|1.9
|212
|0
|65
|96
|189
|Thomas
|8
|85
|93
|1.7
|77
|1.4
|54
|0
|19
|59
|6
|Warren
|13
|59
|72
|2.8
|29
|1.1
|45
|0
|15
|17
|7
|Curry
|13
|87
|100
|1.6
|99
|1.6
|96
|0
|36
|51
|7
|O'Neale
|55
|329
|384
|5.1
|283
|3.7
|239
|0
|65
|114
|49
|Harris
|23
|141
|164
|2.2
|101
|1.4
|140
|0
|34
|41
|13
|Finney-Smith
|47
|81
|128
|4.9
|41
|1.6
|64
|0
|17
|26
|16
|Sumner
|13
|66
|79
|1.5
|68
|1.3
|83
|0
|31
|50
|10
|Simmons
|40
|223
|263
|6.3
|256
|6.1
|139
|1
|54
|97
|24
|Mills
|8
|34
|42
|1.1
|54
|1.4
|29
|0
|14
|26
|3
|Watanabe
|29
|105
|134
|2.4
|47
|.8
|79
|0
|25
|20
|15
|Sharpe
|96
|94
|190
|4.0
|33
|.7
|86
|0
|15
|42
|30
|Morris
|13
|46
|59
|2.2
|25
|.9
|33
|0
|8
|14
|5
|Smith
|1
|10
|11
|1.2
|14
|1.6
|9
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Duke
|8
|13
|21
|1.0
|17
|.8
|27
|0
|7
|15
|1
|Edwards
|6
|8
|14
|1.0
|2
|.1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Noel
|3
|6
|9
|3.0
|3
|1.0
|7
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Williams
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|664
|2616
|3280
|40.5
|2071
|25.6
|1708
|2
|579
|1039
|500
|OPPONENTS
|930
|2721
|3651
|45.1
|1885
|23.3
|1494
|1
|565
|1055
|312
