AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3936.0410-734.55971-189267-286.934115829.7
Bridges2635.5239-503.47568-181160-179.89470627.2
Irving4037.0398-819.486130-348158-179.883108427.1
Johnson2530.8141-301.46858-15674-87.85141416.6
Dinwiddie2635.3144-356.40443-14998-123.79742916.5
Claxton7629.9414-587.7050-2133-246.54196112.6
Thomas5616.2185-427.43345-125143-166.86155810.0
Warren2618.8102-200.51016-4827-33.8182479.5
Curry6119.9208-449.46394-23251-55.9275619.2
O'Neale7631.7229-593.386163-41950-69.7256718.8
Harris7420.6201-440.457142-33318-28.6435627.6
Finney-Smith2627.767-191.35137-12115-19.7891867.2
Sumner5313.9124-269.46131-8799-108.9173787.1
Simmons4226.3133-235.5660-225-57.4392916.9
Mills3913.683-198.41947-12521-23.9132346.0
Watanabe5715.7111-224.49658-12933-45.7333135.5
Sharpe4711.291-165.5526-1134-54.6302224.7
Morris2710.633-82.40220-4910-101.000963.6
Smith97.613-27.4814-131-11.000313.4
Duke228.331-65.4771-87-11.636703.2
Edwards145.66-24.2502-121-2.500151.1
Noel314.31-6.1670-01-2.50031.0
Brown23.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM81240.63364-6895.4881036-27391426-1783.8009190113.5
OPPONENTS81240.63307-7156.462954-26081523-1984.7689091112.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant142482626.72075.39203213657
Bridges23981214.7722.8430264916
Irving381662045.12115.31090419133
Johnson201001204.8522.154035278
Dinwiddie9981074.12369.163028558
Claxton1845187029.21441.921206596189
Thomas885931.7771.454019596
Warren1359722.8291.145015177
Curry13871001.6991.696036517
O'Neale553293845.12833.723906511449
Harris231411642.21011.41400344113
Finney-Smith47811284.9411.6640172616
Sumner1366791.5681.3830315010
Simmons402232636.32566.11391549724
Mills834421.1541.429014263
Watanabe291051342.447.8790252015
Sharpe96941904.033.7860154230
Morris1346592.225.93308145
Smith110111.2141.690511
Duke813211.017.82707151
Edwards68141.02.130341
Noel3693.031.070351
Brown000.00.010110
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM6642616328040.5207125.6170825791039500
OPPONENTS9302721365145.1188523.3149415651055312

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you