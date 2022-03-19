AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant4436.6461-882.52385-226286-318.899129329.4
Irving1936.1192-392.49061-14282-91.90152727.7
Harden4437.0292-706.414102-307304-350.86999022.5
Curry1231.875-150.50040-8411-13.84620116.8
Aldridge4522.8252-455.55414-4589-102.87360713.5
Mills7029.9302-727.415209-50943-53.81185612.2
Drummond1421.665-104.6250-129-55.52715911.4
Harris1430.256-124.45241-885-6.83315811.3
Thomas5918.4208-476.43745-16775-90.8335369.1
Claxton3620.5133-207.6430-042-73.5753088.6
Brown6223.4202-409.49424-7069-93.7424978.0
Dragic1125.131-80.3889-3112-17.706837.5
Griffin5317.4127-303.41934-13753-74.7163416.4
Sharpe3212.286-149.5772-724-41.5851986.2
Edwards3721.888-215.40939-11112-15.8002276.1
Johnson5519.5139-292.47623-8228-53.5283296.0
Bembry4819.8121-213.56815-3621-35.6002785.8
Duke2116.239-108.3619-3717-21.8101045.0
Carter4612.058-174.33342-1277-10.7001653.6
Millsap2411.332-85.3766-2712-17.706823.4
Galloway414.55-13.3852-80-0.000123.0
Ennis27.02-7.2861-20-0.00052.5
Harrison211.52-6.3330-20-0.00042.0
Gabriel11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM71240.72968-6277.473803-22461221-1527.8007960112.1
OPPONENTS71240.72898-6396.453874-25571271-1595.7977941111.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant252923177.22656.09313414539
Irving1277894.71015.3500264413
Harden423093518.044710.210505621231
Curry236383.2373.131013202
Aldridge711812525.641.9740144246
Mills171221392.01682.4960486116
Drummond48861349.6231.637082513
Harris551564.0141.03107162
Thomas141301442.4751.359030518
Claxton741231975.531.9780172740
Brown842062904.71101.81530674233
Dragic723302.7555.02709211
Griffin591602194.11021.9890272813
Sharpe81791605.017.5600103015
Edwards351051403.826.7630243817
Johnson471441913.51172.11440264429
Bembry381141523.2601.31040473025
Duke3037673.217.83601497
Carter958671.5461.0450142610
Millsap2960893.7241.048051111
Galloway1782.051.350050
Ennis2352.50.000101
Harrison1342.031.530121
Gabriel0111.00.000000
TEAM7332407314044.2178425.114311498986373
OPPONENTS7902350314044.2170824.113942556943353

