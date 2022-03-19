|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|44
|36.6
|461-882
|.523
|85-226
|286-318
|.899
|1293
|29.4
|Irving
|19
|36.1
|192-392
|.490
|61-142
|82-91
|.901
|527
|27.7
|Harden
|44
|37.0
|292-706
|.414
|102-307
|304-350
|.869
|990
|22.5
|Curry
|12
|31.8
|75-150
|.500
|40-84
|11-13
|.846
|201
|16.8
|Aldridge
|45
|22.8
|252-455
|.554
|14-45
|89-102
|.873
|607
|13.5
|Mills
|70
|29.9
|302-727
|.415
|209-509
|43-53
|.811
|856
|12.2
|Drummond
|14
|21.6
|65-104
|.625
|0-1
|29-55
|.527
|159
|11.4
|Harris
|14
|30.2
|56-124
|.452
|41-88
|5-6
|.833
|158
|11.3
|Thomas
|59
|18.4
|208-476
|.437
|45-167
|75-90
|.833
|536
|9.1
|Claxton
|36
|20.5
|133-207
|.643
|0-0
|42-73
|.575
|308
|8.6
|Brown
|62
|23.4
|202-409
|.494
|24-70
|69-93
|.742
|497
|8.0
|Dragic
|11
|25.1
|31-80
|.388
|9-31
|12-17
|.706
|83
|7.5
|Griffin
|53
|17.4
|127-303
|.419
|34-137
|53-74
|.716
|341
|6.4
|Sharpe
|32
|12.2
|86-149
|.577
|2-7
|24-41
|.585
|198
|6.2
|Edwards
|37
|21.8
|88-215
|.409
|39-111
|12-15
|.800
|227
|6.1
|Johnson
|55
|19.5
|139-292
|.476
|23-82
|28-53
|.528
|329
|6.0
|Bembry
|48
|19.8
|121-213
|.568
|15-36
|21-35
|.600
|278
|5.8
|Duke
|21
|16.2
|39-108
|.361
|9-37
|17-21
|.810
|104
|5.0
|Carter
|46
|12.0
|58-174
|.333
|42-127
|7-10
|.700
|165
|3.6
|Millsap
|24
|11.3
|32-85
|.376
|6-27
|12-17
|.706
|82
|3.4
|Galloway
|4
|14.5
|5-13
|.385
|2-8
|0-0
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Ennis
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Harrison
|2
|11.5
|2-6
|.333
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|4
|2.0
|Gabriel
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|71
|240.7
|2968-6277
|.473
|803-2246
|1221-1527
|.800
|7960
|112.1
|OPPONENTS
|71
|240.7
|2898-6396
|.453
|874-2557
|1271-1595
|.797
|7941
|111.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|25
|292
|317
|7.2
|265
|6.0
|93
|1
|34
|145
|39
|Irving
|12
|77
|89
|4.7
|101
|5.3
|50
|0
|26
|44
|13
|Harden
|42
|309
|351
|8.0
|447
|10.2
|105
|0
|56
|212
|31
|Curry
|2
|36
|38
|3.2
|37
|3.1
|31
|0
|13
|20
|2
|Aldridge
|71
|181
|252
|5.6
|41
|.9
|74
|0
|14
|42
|46
|Mills
|17
|122
|139
|2.0
|168
|2.4
|96
|0
|48
|61
|16
|Drummond
|48
|86
|134
|9.6
|23
|1.6
|37
|0
|8
|25
|13
|Harris
|5
|51
|56
|4.0
|14
|1.0
|31
|0
|7
|16
|2
|Thomas
|14
|130
|144
|2.4
|75
|1.3
|59
|0
|30
|51
|8
|Claxton
|74
|123
|197
|5.5
|31
|.9
|78
|0
|17
|27
|40
|Brown
|84
|206
|290
|4.7
|110
|1.8
|153
|0
|67
|42
|33
|Dragic
|7
|23
|30
|2.7
|55
|5.0
|27
|0
|9
|21
|1
|Griffin
|59
|160
|219
|4.1
|102
|1.9
|89
|0
|27
|28
|13
|Sharpe
|81
|79
|160
|5.0
|17
|.5
|60
|0
|10
|30
|15
|Edwards
|35
|105
|140
|3.8
|26
|.7
|63
|0
|24
|38
|17
|Johnson
|47
|144
|191
|3.5
|117
|2.1
|144
|0
|26
|44
|29
|Bembry
|38
|114
|152
|3.2
|60
|1.3
|104
|0
|47
|30
|25
|Duke
|30
|37
|67
|3.2
|17
|.8
|36
|0
|14
|9
|7
|Carter
|9
|58
|67
|1.5
|46
|1.0
|45
|0
|14
|26
|10
|Millsap
|29
|60
|89
|3.7
|24
|1.0
|48
|0
|5
|11
|11
|Galloway
|1
|7
|8
|2.0
|5
|1.3
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Ennis
|2
|3
|5
|2.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Harrison
|1
|3
|4
|2.0
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Gabriel
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|733
|2407
|3140
|44.2
|1784
|25.1
|1431
|1
|498
|986
|373
|OPPONENTS
|790
|2350
|3140
|44.2
|1708
|24.1
|1394
|2
|556
|943
|353