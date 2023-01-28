AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3936.0410-734.55971-189267-286.934115829.7
Irving3736.9370-758.488121-322145-161.901100627.2
Claxton4529.4263-354.7430-270-147.47659613.2
Curry3523.0139-295.47168-15732-33.97037810.8
O'Neale4534.7146-369.396100-25125-37.6764179.3
Warren2419.092-184.50015-4523-29.7932229.3
Harris4124.6126-280.45076-19114-21.6673428.3
Simmons3727.3124-219.5660-125-56.4462737.4
Sumner4013.890-193.46620-6272-78.9232726.8
Watanabe3518.284-162.51943-9022-30.7332336.7
Thomas3113.570-165.42412-3753-68.7792056.6
Mills2812.353-118.44933-8215-17.8821545.5
Morris2411.032-79.40520-4810-101.000943.9
Sharpe238.430-57.5264-514-21.667783.4
Duke149.019-43.4420-64-8.500423.0
Edwards135.76-22.2732-111-2.500151.2
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM48240.52054-4032.509585-1499792-1004.7895485114.3
OPPONENTS48240.51920-4241.453579-1574938-1214.7735357111.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant142482626.72075.39203213657
Irving351521875.11925.2990378331
Claxton1132833968.8661.512803258122
Curry965742.1762.267023417
O'Neale331872204.91814.01420397933
Warren1356692.9291.241015167
Harris16981142.8631.51060242811
Simmons362052416.52376.41271538821
Sumner1050601.5541.463027377
Watanabe2671972.829.8540171512
Thomas336391.3391.328010224
Mills621271.0361.31609171
Morris1341542.2241.03007124
Sharpe2743703.015.736031713
Duke69151.112.92305131
Edwards68141.12.230341
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM3661574194040.4126226.310562336668332
OPPONENTS5541551210543.9111423.28830364639182

