AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3936.0410-734.55971-189267-286.934115829.7
Irving3436.8335-694.483108-298120-134.89689826.4
Claxton4228.9232-316.7340-256-119.47152012.4
Warren2119.988-169.52115-4223-29.79321410.2
Curry3322.4123-268.45960-14428-29.96633410.1
O'Neale4234.8136-345.39494-23524-35.6863909.3
Harris3824.6115-259.44469-17714-21.6673138.2
Simmons3427.4116-203.5710-122-51.4312547.5
Thomas3013.970-164.42712-3753-68.7792056.8
Watanabe3218.177-146.52741-8217-25.6802126.6
Sumner3713.982-181.45317-5961-66.9242426.5
Mills2712.051-113.45132-7814-15.9331485.5
Morris2211.029-69.42019-4210-101.000874.0
Sharpe238.430-57.5264-514-21.667783.4
Duke149.019-43.4420-64-8.500423.0
Edwards135.76-22.2732-111-2.500151.2
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM45240.61919-3783.507544-1408728-919.7925110113.6
OPPONENTS45240.61789-3974.450537-1477859-1125.7644974110.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant142482626.72075.39203213657
Irving331401735.11674.9910337429
Claxton1012563578.5631.512003155115
Warren1252643.0261.236015157
Curry964732.2682.161021346
O'Neale291782074.91744.11310387031
Harris15911062.8591.6970232610
Simmons351972326.82146.31201518119
Thomas336391.3391.328010214
Watanabe2164852.726.8480171310
Sumner1044541.5511.458027337
Mills521261.0331.21308151
Morris1039492.2231.02707124
Sharpe2743703.015.736031713
Duke69151.112.92305131
Edwards68141.12.230341
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM3361491182740.6117926.29852324621315
OPPONENTS5181461197944.0103323.08180332609171

