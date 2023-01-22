|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|39
|36.0
|410-734
|.559
|71-189
|267-286
|.934
|1158
|29.7
|Irving
|34
|36.8
|335-694
|.483
|108-298
|120-134
|.896
|898
|26.4
|Claxton
|42
|28.9
|232-316
|.734
|0-2
|56-119
|.471
|520
|12.4
|Warren
|21
|19.9
|88-169
|.521
|15-42
|23-29
|.793
|214
|10.2
|Curry
|33
|22.4
|123-268
|.459
|60-144
|28-29
|.966
|334
|10.1
|O'Neale
|42
|34.8
|136-345
|.394
|94-235
|24-35
|.686
|390
|9.3
|Harris
|38
|24.6
|115-259
|.444
|69-177
|14-21
|.667
|313
|8.2
|Simmons
|34
|27.4
|116-203
|.571
|0-1
|22-51
|.431
|254
|7.5
|Thomas
|30
|13.9
|70-164
|.427
|12-37
|53-68
|.779
|205
|6.8
|Watanabe
|32
|18.1
|77-146
|.527
|41-82
|17-25
|.680
|212
|6.6
|Sumner
|37
|13.9
|82-181
|.453
|17-59
|61-66
|.924
|242
|6.5
|Mills
|27
|12.0
|51-113
|.451
|32-78
|14-15
|.933
|148
|5.5
|Morris
|22
|11.0
|29-69
|.420
|19-42
|10-10
|1.000
|87
|4.0
|Sharpe
|23
|8.4
|30-57
|.526
|4-5
|14-21
|.667
|78
|3.4
|Duke
|14
|9.0
|19-43
|.442
|0-6
|4-8
|.500
|42
|3.0
|Edwards
|13
|5.7
|6-22
|.273
|2-11
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.2
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|45
|240.6
|1919-3783
|.507
|544-1408
|728-919
|.792
|5110
|113.6
|OPPONENTS
|45
|240.6
|1789-3974
|.450
|537-1477
|859-1125
|.764
|4974
|110.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|14
|248
|262
|6.7
|207
|5.3
|92
|0
|32
|136
|57
|Irving
|33
|140
|173
|5.1
|167
|4.9
|91
|0
|33
|74
|29
|Claxton
|101
|256
|357
|8.5
|63
|1.5
|120
|0
|31
|55
|115
|Warren
|12
|52
|64
|3.0
|26
|1.2
|36
|0
|15
|15
|7
|Curry
|9
|64
|73
|2.2
|68
|2.1
|61
|0
|21
|34
|6
|O'Neale
|29
|178
|207
|4.9
|174
|4.1
|131
|0
|38
|70
|31
|Harris
|15
|91
|106
|2.8
|59
|1.6
|97
|0
|23
|26
|10
|Simmons
|35
|197
|232
|6.8
|214
|6.3
|120
|1
|51
|81
|19
|Thomas
|3
|36
|39
|1.3
|39
|1.3
|28
|0
|10
|21
|4
|Watanabe
|21
|64
|85
|2.7
|26
|.8
|48
|0
|17
|13
|10
|Sumner
|10
|44
|54
|1.5
|51
|1.4
|58
|0
|27
|33
|7
|Mills
|5
|21
|26
|1.0
|33
|1.2
|13
|0
|8
|15
|1
|Morris
|10
|39
|49
|2.2
|23
|1.0
|27
|0
|7
|12
|4
|Sharpe
|27
|43
|70
|3.0
|15
|.7
|36
|0
|3
|17
|13
|Duke
|6
|9
|15
|1.1
|12
|.9
|23
|0
|5
|13
|1
|Edwards
|6
|8
|14
|1.1
|2
|.2
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Williams
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|336
|1491
|1827
|40.6
|1179
|26.2
|985
|2
|324
|621
|315
|OPPONENTS
|518
|1461
|1979
|44.0
|1033
|23.0
|818
|0
|332
|609
|171
