|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|27
|36.8
|291-523
|.556
|43-127
|185-201
|.920
|810
|30.0
|Irving
|19
|36.8
|180-373
|.483
|50-152
|71-78
|.910
|481
|25.3
|Claxton
|25
|28.0
|133-183
|.727
|0-1
|30-71
|.423
|296
|11.8
|Curry
|17
|23.4
|60-130
|.462
|31-74
|14-15
|.933
|165
|9.7
|O'Neale
|27
|36.0
|87-231
|.377
|61-150
|16-25
|.640
|251
|9.3
|Harris
|25
|26.5
|77-189
|.407
|49-131
|12-17
|.706
|215
|8.6
|Simmons
|18
|27.6
|65-105
|.619
|0-1
|18-33
|.545
|148
|8.2
|Watanabe
|14
|18.2
|42-69
|.609
|24-42
|6-9
|.667
|114
|8.1
|Sumner
|22
|15.2
|54-119
|.454
|13-46
|37-40
|.925
|158
|7.2
|Warren
|4
|16.8
|12-24
|.500
|1-4
|3-4
|.750
|28
|7.0
|Thomas
|20
|14.4
|37-103
|.359
|7-25
|40-50
|.800
|121
|6.1
|Mills
|20
|11.0
|30-71
|.423
|21-55
|10-10
|1.000
|91
|4.6
|Morris
|15
|10.7
|18-46
|.391
|15-32
|0-0
|.000
|51
|3.4
|Duke
|13
|7.8
|16-35
|.457
|0-4
|3-4
|.750
|35
|2.7
|Sharpe
|16
|7.4
|15-32
|.469
|3-4
|8-12
|.667
|41
|2.6
|Edwards
|12
|3.3
|3-13
|.231
|2-7
|1-2
|.500
|9
|0.8
|TEAM
|27
|240.9
|1120-2246
|.499
|320-855
|454-571
|.795
|3014
|111.6
|OPPONENTS
|27
|240.9
|1073-2392
|.449
|336-896
|502-672
|.747
|2984
|110.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|9
|170
|179
|6.6
|147
|5.4
|64
|0
|19
|93
|46
|Irving
|16
|74
|90
|4.7
|86
|4.5
|52
|0
|16
|46
|20
|Claxton
|65
|153
|218
|8.7
|31
|1.2
|76
|0
|18
|34
|55
|Curry
|4
|36
|40
|2.4
|42
|2.5
|33
|0
|10
|21
|4
|O'Neale
|25
|120
|145
|5.4
|126
|4.7
|88
|0
|30
|48
|18
|Harris
|12
|66
|78
|3.1
|43
|1.7
|65
|0
|16
|15
|7
|Simmons
|18
|101
|119
|6.6
|106
|5.9
|67
|0
|25
|43
|12
|Watanabe
|10
|31
|41
|2.9
|13
|.9
|16
|0
|3
|5
|7
|Sumner
|6
|24
|30
|1.4
|26
|1.2
|33
|0
|20
|25
|5
|Warren
|4
|4
|8
|2.0
|6
|1.5
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Thomas
|1
|25
|26
|1.3
|30
|1.5
|19
|0
|9
|15
|3
|Mills
|5
|11
|16
|.8
|21
|1.1
|10
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Morris
|5
|25
|30
|2.0
|15
|1.0
|19
|0
|5
|8
|3
|Duke
|4
|8
|12
|.9
|9
|.7
|19
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Sharpe
|13
|32
|45
|2.8
|9
|.6
|25
|0
|3
|9
|8
|Edwards
|2
|3
|5
|.4
|2
|.2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|TEAM
|199
|883
|1082
|40.1
|712
|26.4
|592
|1
|187
|381
|192
|OPPONENTS
|318
|880
|1198
|44.4
|619
|22.9
|507
|0
|211
|369
|110
