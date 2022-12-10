AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant2736.8291-523.55643-127185-201.92081030.0
Irving1936.8180-373.48350-15271-78.91048125.3
Claxton2528.0133-183.7270-130-71.42329611.8
Curry1723.460-130.46231-7414-15.9331659.7
O'Neale2736.087-231.37761-15016-25.6402519.3
Harris2526.577-189.40749-13112-17.7062158.6
Simmons1827.665-105.6190-118-33.5451488.2
Watanabe1418.242-69.60924-426-9.6671148.1
Sumner2215.254-119.45413-4637-40.9251587.2
Warren416.812-24.5001-43-4.750287.0
Thomas2014.437-103.3597-2540-50.8001216.1
Mills2011.030-71.42321-5510-101.000914.6
Morris1510.718-46.39115-320-0.000513.4
Duke137.816-35.4570-43-4.750352.7
Sharpe167.415-32.4693-48-12.667412.6
Edwards123.33-13.2312-71-2.50090.8
TEAM27240.91120-2246.499320-855454-571.7953014111.6
OPPONENTS27240.91073-2392.449336-896502-672.7472984110.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant91701796.61475.4640199346
Irving1674904.7864.5520164620
Claxton651532188.7311.2760183455
Curry436402.4422.533010214
O'Neale251201455.41264.7880304818
Harris1266783.1431.765016157
Simmons181011196.61065.9670254312
Watanabe1031412.913.9160357
Sumner624301.4261.233020255
Warren4482.061.550321
Thomas125261.3301.51909153
Mills51116.8211.1100471
Morris525302.0151.0190583
Duke4812.99.7190491
Sharpe1332452.89.6250398
Edwards235.42.210211
TEAM199883108240.171226.45921187381192
OPPONENTS318880119844.461922.95070211369110

