AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3936.0410-734.55971-189267-286.934115829.7
Irving4037.0398-819.486130-348158-179.883108427.1
Bridges2734.2239-503.47568-181160-179.89470626.1
Johnson2530.8141-301.46858-15674-87.85141416.6
Dinwiddie2635.3144-356.40443-14998-123.79742916.5
Gray135.06-12.5002-52-21.0001616.0
Claxton7629.9414-587.7050-2133-246.54196112.6
Thomas5716.6201-456.44151-133151-174.86860410.6
Warren2618.8102-200.51016-4827-33.8182479.5
Curry6119.9208-449.46394-23251-55.9275619.2
O'Neale7631.7229-593.386163-41950-69.7256718.8
Harris7420.6201-440.457142-33318-28.6435627.6
Finney-Smith2627.767-191.35137-12115-19.7891867.2
Sumner5313.9124-269.46131-8799-108.9173787.1
Simmons4226.3133-235.5660-225-57.4392916.9
Mills4014.286-209.41149-13425-30.8332466.2
Watanabe5816.0114-232.49160-13534-47.7233225.6
Sharpe4811.593-171.5446-1135-55.6362274.7
Duke239.936-78.4621-1212-17.706853.7
Morris2710.633-82.40220-4910-101.000963.6
Smith109.113-31.4194-133-31.000333.3
Edwards145.66-24.2502-121-2.500151.1
Noel314.31-6.1670-01-2.50031.0
Brown23.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM82240.63399-6978.4871048-27711449-1811.8009295113.4
OPPONENTS82240.63360-7257.463968-26401537-2003.7679225112.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant142482626.72075.39203213657
Irving381662045.12115.31090419133
Bridges23981214.5722.7440264916
Johnson201001204.8522.154035278
Dinwiddie9981074.12369.163028558
Gray3699.077.050041
Claxton1845187029.21441.921206596189
Thomas887951.7781.455020637
Warren1359722.8291.145015177
Curry13871001.6991.696036517
O'Neale553293845.12833.723906511449
Harris231411642.21011.41400344113
Finney-Smith47811284.9411.6640172616
Sumner1366791.5681.3830315010
Simmons402232636.32566.11391549724
Mills836441.1561.432015303
Watanabe301111412.448.8800252217
Sharpe991012004.237.8890154232
Duke1118291.321.931010181
Morris1346592.225.93308145
Smith114151.5171.7130621
Edwards68141.02.130341
Noel3693.031.070351
Brown000.00.010110
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM6742648332240.5209325.5173025851057506
OPPONENTS9432758370145.1191623.4151715751068317

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you