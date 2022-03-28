AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant4836.7504-971.51993-253314-347.905141529.5
Irving2236.4217-452.48069-16794-104.90459727.1
Harden4437.0292-706.414102-307304-350.86999022.5
Curry1529.786-172.50047-9711-13.84623015.3
Aldridge4522.8252-455.55414-4589-102.87360713.5
Drummond1722.285-136.6250-137-73.50720712.2
Mills7429.4310-757.410214-53546-56.82188011.9
Harris1430.256-124.45241-885-6.83315811.3
Thomas6218.1211-486.43445-16979-94.8405468.8
Claxton4020.5151-226.6680-047-80.5883498.7
Brown6623.8223-445.50126-7678-105.7435508.3
Dragic1425.738-104.36510-4217-23.7391037.4
Griffin5517.3133-312.42638-14455-76.7243596.5
Sharpe3212.286-149.5772-724-41.5851986.2
Edwards4120.893-226.41242-11512-15.8002405.9
Bembry4819.8121-213.56815-3621-35.6002785.8
Johnson5919.2142-300.47323-8328-53.5283355.7
Duke2116.239-108.3619-3717-21.8101045.0
Carter4612.058-174.33342-1277-10.7001653.6
Millsap2411.332-85.3766-2712-17.706823.4
Galloway414.55-13.3852-80-0.000123.0
Ennis27.02-7.2861-20-0.00052.5
Harrison211.52-6.3330-20-0.00042.0
Gabriel11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM75240.73138-6627.474841-23681297-1621.8008414112.2
OPPONENTS75240.73057-6753.453934-27001345-1688.7978393111.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant263223487.22936.19714216142
Irving1384974.41265.7590295016
Harden423093518.044710.210505621231
Curry236382.5392.636014213
Aldridge711812525.641.9740144246
Drummond641031679.8251.5490143016
Mills181291472.01722.31030486617
Harris551564.0141.03107162
Thomas161331492.4761.260032518
Claxton781402185.436.9860203047
Brown932183114.71221.81590724538
Dragic934433.1725.134011273
Griffin601662264.11051.9930273114
Sharpe81791605.017.5600103015
Edwards381111493.626.6710263819
Bembry381141523.2601.31040473025
Johnson491562053.51232.11540294631
Duke3037673.217.83601497
Carter958671.5461.0450142610
Millsap2960893.7241.048051111
Galloway1782.051.350050
Ennis2352.50.000101
Harrison1342.031.530121
Gabriel0111.00.000000
TEAM7752535331044.1188925.2151215331042403
OPPONENTS8402475331544.2180024.0147725851006374

