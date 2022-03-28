|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|48
|36.7
|504-971
|.519
|93-253
|314-347
|.905
|1415
|29.5
|Irving
|22
|36.4
|217-452
|.480
|69-167
|94-104
|.904
|597
|27.1
|Harden
|44
|37.0
|292-706
|.414
|102-307
|304-350
|.869
|990
|22.5
|Curry
|15
|29.7
|86-172
|.500
|47-97
|11-13
|.846
|230
|15.3
|Aldridge
|45
|22.8
|252-455
|.554
|14-45
|89-102
|.873
|607
|13.5
|Drummond
|17
|22.2
|85-136
|.625
|0-1
|37-73
|.507
|207
|12.2
|Mills
|74
|29.4
|310-757
|.410
|214-535
|46-56
|.821
|880
|11.9
|Harris
|14
|30.2
|56-124
|.452
|41-88
|5-6
|.833
|158
|11.3
|Thomas
|62
|18.1
|211-486
|.434
|45-169
|79-94
|.840
|546
|8.8
|Claxton
|40
|20.5
|151-226
|.668
|0-0
|47-80
|.588
|349
|8.7
|Brown
|66
|23.8
|223-445
|.501
|26-76
|78-105
|.743
|550
|8.3
|Dragic
|14
|25.7
|38-104
|.365
|10-42
|17-23
|.739
|103
|7.4
|Griffin
|55
|17.3
|133-312
|.426
|38-144
|55-76
|.724
|359
|6.5
|Sharpe
|32
|12.2
|86-149
|.577
|2-7
|24-41
|.585
|198
|6.2
|Edwards
|41
|20.8
|93-226
|.412
|42-115
|12-15
|.800
|240
|5.9
|Bembry
|48
|19.8
|121-213
|.568
|15-36
|21-35
|.600
|278
|5.8
|Johnson
|59
|19.2
|142-300
|.473
|23-83
|28-53
|.528
|335
|5.7
|Duke
|21
|16.2
|39-108
|.361
|9-37
|17-21
|.810
|104
|5.0
|Carter
|46
|12.0
|58-174
|.333
|42-127
|7-10
|.700
|165
|3.6
|Millsap
|24
|11.3
|32-85
|.376
|6-27
|12-17
|.706
|82
|3.4
|Galloway
|4
|14.5
|5-13
|.385
|2-8
|0-0
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Ennis
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Harrison
|2
|11.5
|2-6
|.333
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|4
|2.0
|Gabriel
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|75
|240.7
|3138-6627
|.474
|841-2368
|1297-1621
|.800
|8414
|112.2
|OPPONENTS
|75
|240.7
|3057-6753
|.453
|934-2700
|1345-1688
|.797
|8393
|111.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|26
|322
|348
|7.2
|293
|6.1
|97
|1
|42
|161
|42
|Irving
|13
|84
|97
|4.4
|126
|5.7
|59
|0
|29
|50
|16
|Harden
|42
|309
|351
|8.0
|447
|10.2
|105
|0
|56
|212
|31
|Curry
|2
|36
|38
|2.5
|39
|2.6
|36
|0
|14
|21
|3
|Aldridge
|71
|181
|252
|5.6
|41
|.9
|74
|0
|14
|42
|46
|Drummond
|64
|103
|167
|9.8
|25
|1.5
|49
|0
|14
|30
|16
|Mills
|18
|129
|147
|2.0
|172
|2.3
|103
|0
|48
|66
|17
|Harris
|5
|51
|56
|4.0
|14
|1.0
|31
|0
|7
|16
|2
|Thomas
|16
|133
|149
|2.4
|76
|1.2
|60
|0
|32
|51
|8
|Claxton
|78
|140
|218
|5.4
|36
|.9
|86
|0
|20
|30
|47
|Brown
|93
|218
|311
|4.7
|122
|1.8
|159
|0
|72
|45
|38
|Dragic
|9
|34
|43
|3.1
|72
|5.1
|34
|0
|11
|27
|3
|Griffin
|60
|166
|226
|4.1
|105
|1.9
|93
|0
|27
|31
|14
|Sharpe
|81
|79
|160
|5.0
|17
|.5
|60
|0
|10
|30
|15
|Edwards
|38
|111
|149
|3.6
|26
|.6
|71
|0
|26
|38
|19
|Bembry
|38
|114
|152
|3.2
|60
|1.3
|104
|0
|47
|30
|25
|Johnson
|49
|156
|205
|3.5
|123
|2.1
|154
|0
|29
|46
|31
|Duke
|30
|37
|67
|3.2
|17
|.8
|36
|0
|14
|9
|7
|Carter
|9
|58
|67
|1.5
|46
|1.0
|45
|0
|14
|26
|10
|Millsap
|29
|60
|89
|3.7
|24
|1.0
|48
|0
|5
|11
|11
|Galloway
|1
|7
|8
|2.0
|5
|1.3
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Ennis
|2
|3
|5
|2.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Harrison
|1
|3
|4
|2.0
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Gabriel
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|775
|2535
|3310
|44.1
|1889
|25.2
|1512
|1
|533
|1042
|403
|OPPONENTS
|840
|2475
|3315
|44.2
|1800
|24.0
|1477
|2
|585
|1006
|374
