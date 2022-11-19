AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant1636.8164-310.52925-72137-150.91349030.6
Irving838.678-172.45321-7538-41.92721526.9
Claxton1626.884-118.7120-116-42.38118411.5
O'Neale1635.656-152.36836-9210-14.7141589.9
Thomas1118.429-75.3876-1732-38.842968.7
Curry721.120-51.39212-316-7.857588.3
Harris1426.642-106.39625-714-7.5711138.1
Sumner1416.836-84.42910-3430-31.9681128.0
Watanabe1317.736-60.60020-366-9.667987.5
Simmons1127.131-58.5340-111-21.524736.6
Mills1611.826-63.41319-4910-101.000815.1
Duke910.115-30.5000-43-31.000333.7
Sharpe119.211-25.4401-28-12.667312.8
Morris89.67-22.3186-150-0.000202.5
Edwards74.03-9.3332-61-2.50091.3
TEAM16241.6638-1335.478183-506312-387.8061771110.7
OPPONENTS16241.6630-1410.447216-561306-395.7751782111.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant6991056.6835.2410135229
Irving635415.1415.124011199
Claxton42911338.3201.3440132329
O'Neale1760774.8694.3520192210
Thomas117181.6232.11008112
Curry111121.7142.0140462
Harris1037473.4292.13107104
Sumner419231.6201.419014184
Watanabe1028382.910.8140347
Simmons1163746.7635.743011236
Mills4913.815.970441
Duke46101.16.7170491
Sharpe1025353.29.8220386
Morris214162.091.1100272
Edwards235.72.310201
TEAM13051764740.441325.83491118216113
OPPONENTS18253371544.738424.0330011122670

