|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|16
|36.8
|164-310
|.529
|25-72
|137-150
|.913
|490
|30.6
|Irving
|8
|38.6
|78-172
|.453
|21-75
|38-41
|.927
|215
|26.9
|Claxton
|16
|26.8
|84-118
|.712
|0-1
|16-42
|.381
|184
|11.5
|O'Neale
|16
|35.6
|56-152
|.368
|36-92
|10-14
|.714
|158
|9.9
|Thomas
|11
|18.4
|29-75
|.387
|6-17
|32-38
|.842
|96
|8.7
|Curry
|7
|21.1
|20-51
|.392
|12-31
|6-7
|.857
|58
|8.3
|Harris
|14
|26.6
|42-106
|.396
|25-71
|4-7
|.571
|113
|8.1
|Sumner
|14
|16.8
|36-84
|.429
|10-34
|30-31
|.968
|112
|8.0
|Watanabe
|13
|17.7
|36-60
|.600
|20-36
|6-9
|.667
|98
|7.5
|Simmons
|11
|27.1
|31-58
|.534
|0-1
|11-21
|.524
|73
|6.6
|Mills
|16
|11.8
|26-63
|.413
|19-49
|10-10
|1.000
|81
|5.1
|Duke
|9
|10.1
|15-30
|.500
|0-4
|3-3
|1.000
|33
|3.7
|Sharpe
|11
|9.2
|11-25
|.440
|1-2
|8-12
|.667
|31
|2.8
|Morris
|8
|9.6
|7-22
|.318
|6-15
|0-0
|.000
|20
|2.5
|Edwards
|7
|4.0
|3-9
|.333
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.3
|TEAM
|16
|241.6
|638-1335
|.478
|183-506
|312-387
|.806
|1771
|110.7
|OPPONENTS
|16
|241.6
|630-1410
|.447
|216-561
|306-395
|.775
|1782
|111.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|6
|99
|105
|6.6
|83
|5.2
|41
|0
|13
|52
|29
|Irving
|6
|35
|41
|5.1
|41
|5.1
|24
|0
|11
|19
|9
|Claxton
|42
|91
|133
|8.3
|20
|1.3
|44
|0
|13
|23
|29
|O'Neale
|17
|60
|77
|4.8
|69
|4.3
|52
|0
|19
|22
|10
|Thomas
|1
|17
|18
|1.6
|23
|2.1
|10
|0
|8
|11
|2
|Curry
|1
|11
|12
|1.7
|14
|2.0
|14
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Harris
|10
|37
|47
|3.4
|29
|2.1
|31
|0
|7
|10
|4
|Sumner
|4
|19
|23
|1.6
|20
|1.4
|19
|0
|14
|18
|4
|Watanabe
|10
|28
|38
|2.9
|10
|.8
|14
|0
|3
|4
|7
|Simmons
|11
|63
|74
|6.7
|63
|5.7
|43
|0
|11
|23
|6
|Mills
|4
|9
|13
|.8
|15
|.9
|7
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Duke
|4
|6
|10
|1.1
|6
|.7
|17
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Sharpe
|10
|25
|35
|3.2
|9
|.8
|22
|0
|3
|8
|6
|Morris
|2
|14
|16
|2.0
|9
|1.1
|10
|0
|2
|7
|2
|Edwards
|2
|3
|5
|.7
|2
|.3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|TEAM
|130
|517
|647
|40.4
|413
|25.8
|349
|1
|118
|216
|113
|OPPONENTS
|182
|533
|715
|44.7
|384
|24.0
|330
|0
|111
|226
|70
