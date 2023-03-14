AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3936.0410-734.55971-189267-286.934115829.7
Irving4037.0398-819.486130-348158-179.883108427.1
Bridges1334.3114-224.50935-7371-79.89933425.7
Dinwiddie1334.979-189.41825-8455-66.83323818.3
Johnson1229.766-152.43430-8839-49.79620116.8
Claxton6329.3338-474.7130-2108-207.52278412.4
Thomas4916.9174-392.44444-113139-162.85853110.8
Curry5021.4184-398.46281-20546-47.9794959.9
Warren2618.8102-200.51016-4827-33.8182479.5
O'Neale6432.5196-507.387139-35242-57.7375739.0
Harris6122.0175-381.459119-27815-24.6254847.9
Sumner4714.5115-253.45529-8392-99.9293517.5
Finney-Smith1429.236-104.34620-697-10.700997.1
Simmons4226.3133-235.5660-225-57.4392916.9
Watanabe4617.7102-202.50553-11531-41.7562886.3
Smith511.413-25.5204-121-11.000316.2
Mills3813.681-193.42047-12321-23.9132306.1
Sharpe3611.263-122.5165-917-28.6071484.1
Morris2710.633-82.40220-4910-101.000963.6
Duke189.628-61.4591-85-9.556623.4
Edwards145.66-24.2502-121-2.500151.1
Noel314.31-6.1670-01-2.50031.0
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM68240.72847-5777.493871-22621178-1471.8017743113.9
OPPONENTS68240.72783-6022.462820-22091295-1700.7627681113.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant142482626.72075.39203213657
Irving381662045.12115.31090419133
Bridges1449634.8362.821014208
Dinwiddie547524.0997.633015295
Johnson648544.5191.625016103
Claxton1504225729.11141.817905182161
Thomas878861.8731.551018526
Curry1378911.8921.884034477
Warren1359722.8291.145015177
O'Neale482743225.02393.72010559642
Harris201201402.3871.41340303713
Sumner1162731.6681.477031449
Finney-Smith2248705.0231.636012147
Simmons402232636.32566.11391549724
Watanabe27931202.639.8680211915
Smith1891.8102.050511
Mills834421.1521.427014263
Sharpe61761373.829.872083521
Morris1346592.225.93308145
Duke812201.116.92707141
Edwards68141.02.130341
Noel3693.031.070351
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM5292206273540.2172925.414692487892430
OPPONENTS7812284306545.1157823.212491486897266

