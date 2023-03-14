|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|39
|36.0
|410-734
|.559
|71-189
|267-286
|.934
|1158
|29.7
|Irving
|40
|37.0
|398-819
|.486
|130-348
|158-179
|.883
|1084
|27.1
|Bridges
|13
|34.3
|114-224
|.509
|35-73
|71-79
|.899
|334
|25.7
|Dinwiddie
|13
|34.9
|79-189
|.418
|25-84
|55-66
|.833
|238
|18.3
|Johnson
|12
|29.7
|66-152
|.434
|30-88
|39-49
|.796
|201
|16.8
|Claxton
|63
|29.3
|338-474
|.713
|0-2
|108-207
|.522
|784
|12.4
|Thomas
|49
|16.9
|174-392
|.444
|44-113
|139-162
|.858
|531
|10.8
|Curry
|50
|21.4
|184-398
|.462
|81-205
|46-47
|.979
|495
|9.9
|Warren
|26
|18.8
|102-200
|.510
|16-48
|27-33
|.818
|247
|9.5
|O'Neale
|64
|32.5
|196-507
|.387
|139-352
|42-57
|.737
|573
|9.0
|Harris
|61
|22.0
|175-381
|.459
|119-278
|15-24
|.625
|484
|7.9
|Sumner
|47
|14.5
|115-253
|.455
|29-83
|92-99
|.929
|351
|7.5
|Finney-Smith
|14
|29.2
|36-104
|.346
|20-69
|7-10
|.700
|99
|7.1
|Simmons
|42
|26.3
|133-235
|.566
|0-2
|25-57
|.439
|291
|6.9
|Watanabe
|46
|17.7
|102-202
|.505
|53-115
|31-41
|.756
|288
|6.3
|Smith
|5
|11.4
|13-25
|.520
|4-12
|1-1
|1.000
|31
|6.2
|Mills
|38
|13.6
|81-193
|.420
|47-123
|21-23
|.913
|230
|6.1
|Sharpe
|36
|11.2
|63-122
|.516
|5-9
|17-28
|.607
|148
|4.1
|Morris
|27
|10.6
|33-82
|.402
|20-49
|10-10
|1.000
|96
|3.6
|Duke
|18
|9.6
|28-61
|.459
|1-8
|5-9
|.556
|62
|3.4
|Edwards
|14
|5.6
|6-24
|.250
|2-12
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.1
|Noel
|3
|14.3
|1-6
|.167
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|68
|240.7
|2847-5777
|.493
|871-2262
|1178-1471
|.801
|7743
|113.9
|OPPONENTS
|68
|240.7
|2783-6022
|.462
|820-2209
|1295-1700
|.762
|7681
|113.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|14
|248
|262
|6.7
|207
|5.3
|92
|0
|32
|136
|57
|Irving
|38
|166
|204
|5.1
|211
|5.3
|109
|0
|41
|91
|33
|Bridges
|14
|49
|63
|4.8
|36
|2.8
|21
|0
|14
|20
|8
|Dinwiddie
|5
|47
|52
|4.0
|99
|7.6
|33
|0
|15
|29
|5
|Johnson
|6
|48
|54
|4.5
|19
|1.6
|25
|0
|16
|10
|3
|Claxton
|150
|422
|572
|9.1
|114
|1.8
|179
|0
|51
|82
|161
|Thomas
|8
|78
|86
|1.8
|73
|1.5
|51
|0
|18
|52
|6
|Curry
|13
|78
|91
|1.8
|92
|1.8
|84
|0
|34
|47
|7
|Warren
|13
|59
|72
|2.8
|29
|1.1
|45
|0
|15
|17
|7
|O'Neale
|48
|274
|322
|5.0
|239
|3.7
|201
|0
|55
|96
|42
|Harris
|20
|120
|140
|2.3
|87
|1.4
|134
|0
|30
|37
|13
|Sumner
|11
|62
|73
|1.6
|68
|1.4
|77
|0
|31
|44
|9
|Finney-Smith
|22
|48
|70
|5.0
|23
|1.6
|36
|0
|12
|14
|7
|Simmons
|40
|223
|263
|6.3
|256
|6.1
|139
|1
|54
|97
|24
|Watanabe
|27
|93
|120
|2.6
|39
|.8
|68
|0
|21
|19
|15
|Smith
|1
|8
|9
|1.8
|10
|2.0
|5
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Mills
|8
|34
|42
|1.1
|52
|1.4
|27
|0
|14
|26
|3
|Sharpe
|61
|76
|137
|3.8
|29
|.8
|72
|0
|8
|35
|21
|Morris
|13
|46
|59
|2.2
|25
|.9
|33
|0
|8
|14
|5
|Duke
|8
|12
|20
|1.1
|16
|.9
|27
|0
|7
|14
|1
|Edwards
|6
|8
|14
|1.0
|2
|.1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Noel
|3
|6
|9
|3.0
|3
|1.0
|7
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Williams
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|529
|2206
|2735
|40.2
|1729
|25.4
|1469
|2
|487
|892
|430
|OPPONENTS
|781
|2284
|3065
|45.1
|1578
|23.2
|1249
|1
|486
|897
|266
