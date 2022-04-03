|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|51
|37.0
|547-1043
|.524
|108-275
|335-370
|.905
|1537
|30.1
|Irving
|25
|37.2
|245-524
|.468
|84-198
|103-113
|.912
|677
|27.1
|Harden
|44
|37.0
|292-706
|.414
|102-307
|304-350
|.869
|990
|22.5
|Curry
|17
|30.0
|94-192
|.490
|53-111
|16-18
|.889
|257
|15.1
|Aldridge
|45
|22.8
|252-455
|.554
|14-45
|89-102
|.873
|607
|13.5
|Drummond
|20
|22.7
|96-158
|.608
|0-1
|41-79
|.519
|233
|11.7
|Mills
|77
|29.1
|312-768
|.406
|216-543
|46-56
|.821
|886
|11.5
|Harris
|14
|30.2
|56-124
|.452
|41-88
|5-6
|.833
|158
|11.3
|Claxton
|43
|20.6
|162-241
|.672
|0-0
|51-88
|.580
|375
|8.7
|Thomas
|63
|18.2
|212-493
|.430
|45-170
|82-99
|.828
|551
|8.7
|Brown
|68
|24.0
|235-467
|.503
|32-84
|86-115
|.748
|588
|8.6
|Dragic
|16
|25.5
|44-117
|.376
|12-49
|17-23
|.739
|117
|7.3
|Griffin
|56
|17.1
|133-313
|.425
|38-145
|55-76
|.724
|359
|6.4
|Sharpe
|32
|12.2
|86-149
|.577
|2-7
|24-41
|.585
|198
|6.2
|Bembry
|48
|19.8
|121-213
|.568
|15-36
|21-35
|.600
|278
|5.8
|Edwards
|44
|20.0
|98-236
|.415
|46-123
|13-16
|.813
|255
|5.8
|Johnson
|62
|19.2
|144-307
|.469
|23-85
|29-55
|.527
|340
|5.5
|Duke
|21
|16.2
|39-108
|.361
|9-37
|17-21
|.810
|104
|5.0
|Carter
|46
|12.0
|58-174
|.333
|42-127
|7-10
|.700
|165
|3.6
|Millsap
|24
|11.3
|32-85
|.376
|6-27
|12-17
|.706
|82
|3.4
|Galloway
|4
|14.5
|5-13
|.385
|2-8
|0-0
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Ennis
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Harrison
|2
|11.5
|2-6
|.333
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|4
|2.0
|Gabriel
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|78
|241.0
|3267-6899
|.474
|891-2470
|1353-1690
|.801
|8778
|112.5
|OPPONENTS
|78
|241.0
|3181-7027
|.453
|975-2820
|1421-1784
|.797
|8758
|112.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|26
|347
|373
|7.3
|312
|6.1
|104
|1
|45
|173
|46
|Irving
|13
|90
|103
|4.1
|141
|5.6
|70
|0
|33
|61
|16
|Harden
|42
|309
|351
|8.0
|447
|10.2
|105
|0
|56
|212
|31
|Curry
|3
|41
|44
|2.6
|43
|2.5
|42
|0
|16
|24
|3
|Aldridge
|71
|181
|252
|5.6
|41
|.9
|74
|0
|14
|42
|46
|Drummond
|76
|126
|202
|10.1
|31
|1.6
|57
|0
|19
|31
|18
|Mills
|18
|133
|151
|2.0
|176
|2.3
|109
|0
|49
|68
|17
|Harris
|5
|51
|56
|4.0
|14
|1.0
|31
|0
|7
|16
|2
|Claxton
|83
|154
|237
|5.5
|38
|.9
|95
|0
|23
|34
|49
|Thomas
|16
|141
|157
|2.5
|78
|1.2
|64
|0
|33
|53
|8
|Brown
|94
|224
|318
|4.7
|129
|1.9
|162
|0
|73
|49
|42
|Dragic
|11
|40
|51
|3.2
|77
|4.8
|37
|0
|14
|33
|3
|Griffin
|60
|168
|228
|4.1
|105
|1.9
|95
|0
|27
|31
|14
|Sharpe
|81
|79
|160
|5.0
|17
|.5
|60
|0
|10
|30
|15
|Bembry
|38
|114
|152
|3.2
|60
|1.3
|104
|0
|47
|30
|25
|Edwards
|38
|115
|153
|3.5
|27
|.6
|77
|0
|28
|39
|20
|Johnson
|51
|164
|215
|3.5
|130
|2.1
|162
|0
|30
|48
|34
|Duke
|30
|37
|67
|3.2
|17
|.8
|36
|0
|14
|9
|7
|Carter
|9
|58
|67
|1.5
|46
|1.0
|45
|0
|14
|26
|10
|Millsap
|29
|60
|89
|3.7
|24
|1.0
|48
|0
|5
|11
|11
|Galloway
|1
|7
|8
|2.0
|5
|1.3
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Ennis
|2
|3
|5
|2.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Harrison
|1
|3
|4
|2.0
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Gabriel
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|798
|2646
|3444
|44.2
|1961
|25.1
|1585
|1
|559
|1090
|419
|OPPONENTS
|877
|2588
|3465
|44.4
|1863
|23.9
|1534
|3
|618
|1050
|385
