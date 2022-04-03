AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant5137.0547-1043.524108-275335-370.905153730.1
Irving2537.2245-524.46884-198103-113.91267727.1
Harden4437.0292-706.414102-307304-350.86999022.5
Curry1730.094-192.49053-11116-18.88925715.1
Aldridge4522.8252-455.55414-4589-102.87360713.5
Drummond2022.796-158.6080-141-79.51923311.7
Mills7729.1312-768.406216-54346-56.82188611.5
Harris1430.256-124.45241-885-6.83315811.3
Claxton4320.6162-241.6720-051-88.5803758.7
Thomas6318.2212-493.43045-17082-99.8285518.7
Brown6824.0235-467.50332-8486-115.7485888.6
Dragic1625.544-117.37612-4917-23.7391177.3
Griffin5617.1133-313.42538-14555-76.7243596.4
Sharpe3212.286-149.5772-724-41.5851986.2
Bembry4819.8121-213.56815-3621-35.6002785.8
Edwards4420.098-236.41546-12313-16.8132555.8
Johnson6219.2144-307.46923-8529-55.5273405.5
Duke2116.239-108.3619-3717-21.8101045.0
Carter4612.058-174.33342-1277-10.7001653.6
Millsap2411.332-85.3766-2712-17.706823.4
Galloway414.55-13.3852-80-0.000123.0
Ennis27.02-7.2861-20-0.00052.5
Harrison211.52-6.3330-20-0.00042.0
Gabriel11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM78241.03267-6899.474891-24701353-1690.8018778112.5
OPPONENTS78241.03181-7027.453975-28201421-1784.7978758112.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant263473737.33126.110414517346
Irving13901034.11415.6700336116
Harden423093518.044710.210505621231
Curry341442.6432.542016243
Aldridge711812525.641.9740144246
Drummond7612620210.1311.6570193118
Mills181331512.01762.31090496817
Harris551564.0141.03107162
Claxton831542375.538.9950233449
Thomas161411572.5781.264033538
Brown942243184.71291.91620734942
Dragic1140513.2774.837014333
Griffin601682284.11051.9950273114
Sharpe81791605.017.5600103015
Bembry381141523.2601.31040473025
Edwards381151533.527.6770283920
Johnson511642153.51302.11620304834
Duke3037673.217.83601497
Carter958671.5461.0450142610
Millsap2960893.7241.048051111
Galloway1782.051.350050
Ennis2352.50.000101
Harrison1342.031.530121
Gabriel0111.00.000000
TEAM7982646344444.2196125.1158515591090419
OPPONENTS8772588346544.4186323.9153436181050385

