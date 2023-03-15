|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|39
|36.0
|410-734
|.559
|71-189
|267-286
|.934
|1158
|29.7
|Irving
|40
|37.0
|398-819
|.486
|130-348
|158-179
|.883
|1084
|27.1
|Bridges
|14
|34.6
|125-247
|.506
|38-83
|80-90
|.889
|368
|26.3
|Dinwiddie
|14
|35.3
|84-205
|.410
|25-88
|61-72
|.847
|254
|18.1
|Johnson
|13
|30.4
|73-165
|.442
|33-95
|45-57
|.789
|224
|17.2
|Claxton
|64
|29.5
|342-481
|.711
|0-2
|112-216
|.519
|796
|12.4
|Thomas
|50
|16.7
|174-393
|.443
|44-114
|139-162
|.858
|531
|10.6
|Curry
|51
|21.3
|187-404
|.463
|83-210
|46-47
|.979
|503
|9.9
|Warren
|26
|18.8
|102-200
|.510
|16-48
|27-33
|.818
|247
|9.5
|O'Neale
|65
|32.3
|198-511
|.387
|141-356
|42-57
|.737
|579
|8.9
|Harris
|62
|21.9
|176-385
|.457
|120-282
|15-24
|.625
|487
|7.9
|Sumner
|47
|14.5
|115-253
|.455
|29-83
|92-99
|.929
|351
|7.5
|Finney-Smith
|15
|29.5
|38-112
|.339
|21-75
|7-10
|.700
|104
|6.9
|Simmons
|42
|26.3
|133-235
|.566
|0-2
|25-57
|.439
|291
|6.9
|Watanabe
|46
|17.7
|102-202
|.505
|53-115
|31-41
|.756
|288
|6.3
|Smith
|5
|11.4
|13-25
|.520
|4-12
|1-1
|1.000
|31
|6.2
|Mills
|38
|13.6
|81-193
|.420
|47-123
|21-23
|.913
|230
|6.1
|Sharpe
|36
|11.2
|63-122
|.516
|5-9
|17-28
|.607
|148
|4.1
|Morris
|27
|10.6
|33-82
|.402
|20-49
|10-10
|1.000
|96
|3.6
|Duke
|18
|9.6
|28-61
|.459
|1-8
|5-9
|.556
|62
|3.4
|Edwards
|14
|5.6
|6-24
|.250
|2-12
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.1
|Noel
|3
|14.3
|1-6
|.167
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|69
|240.7
|2882-5859
|.492
|883-2303
|1203-1505
|.799
|7850
|113.8
|OPPONENTS
|69
|240.7
|2828-6121
|.462
|831-2242
|1315-1723
|.763
|7802
|113.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|14
|248
|262
|6.7
|207
|5.3
|92
|0
|32
|136
|57
|Irving
|38
|166
|204
|5.1
|211
|5.3
|109
|0
|41
|91
|33
|Bridges
|14
|53
|67
|4.8
|38
|2.7
|24
|0
|14
|23
|12
|Dinwiddie
|6
|52
|58
|4.1
|110
|7.9
|38
|0
|17
|35
|5
|Johnson
|6
|57
|63
|4.8
|22
|1.7
|28
|0
|17
|12
|3
|Claxton
|154
|430
|584
|9.1
|116
|1.8
|180
|0
|51
|84
|162
|Thomas
|8
|78
|86
|1.7
|73
|1.5
|51
|0
|18
|53
|6
|Curry
|13
|80
|93
|1.8
|93
|1.8
|85
|0
|34
|47
|7
|Warren
|13
|59
|72
|2.8
|29
|1.1
|45
|0
|15
|17
|7
|O'Neale
|49
|278
|327
|5.0
|241
|3.7
|203
|0
|55
|97
|42
|Harris
|20
|121
|141
|2.3
|89
|1.4
|136
|0
|30
|38
|13
|Sumner
|11
|62
|73
|1.6
|68
|1.4
|77
|0
|31
|44
|9
|Finney-Smith
|27
|50
|77
|5.1
|25
|1.7
|39
|0
|12
|15
|7
|Simmons
|40
|223
|263
|6.3
|256
|6.1
|139
|1
|54
|97
|24
|Watanabe
|27
|93
|120
|2.6
|39
|.8
|68
|0
|21
|19
|15
|Smith
|1
|8
|9
|1.8
|10
|2.0
|5
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Mills
|8
|34
|42
|1.1
|52
|1.4
|27
|0
|14
|26
|3
|Sharpe
|61
|76
|137
|3.8
|29
|.8
|72
|0
|8
|35
|21
|Morris
|13
|46
|59
|2.2
|25
|.9
|33
|0
|8
|14
|5
|Duke
|8
|12
|20
|1.1
|16
|.9
|27
|0
|7
|14
|1
|Edwards
|6
|8
|14
|1.0
|2
|.1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Noel
|3
|6
|9
|3.0
|3
|1.0
|7
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Williams
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|540
|2241
|2781
|40.3
|1754
|25.4
|1489
|2
|490
|909
|435
|OPPONENTS
|795
|2321
|3116
|45.2
|1600
|23.2
|1274
|1
|495
|906
|266
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.