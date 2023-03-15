AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3936.0410-734.55971-189267-286.934115829.7
Irving4037.0398-819.486130-348158-179.883108427.1
Bridges1434.6125-247.50638-8380-90.88936826.3
Dinwiddie1435.384-205.41025-8861-72.84725418.1
Johnson1330.473-165.44233-9545-57.78922417.2
Claxton6429.5342-481.7110-2112-216.51979612.4
Thomas5016.7174-393.44344-114139-162.85853110.6
Curry5121.3187-404.46383-21046-47.9795039.9
Warren2618.8102-200.51016-4827-33.8182479.5
O'Neale6532.3198-511.387141-35642-57.7375798.9
Harris6221.9176-385.457120-28215-24.6254877.9
Sumner4714.5115-253.45529-8392-99.9293517.5
Finney-Smith1529.538-112.33921-757-10.7001046.9
Simmons4226.3133-235.5660-225-57.4392916.9
Watanabe4617.7102-202.50553-11531-41.7562886.3
Smith511.413-25.5204-121-11.000316.2
Mills3813.681-193.42047-12321-23.9132306.1
Sharpe3611.263-122.5165-917-28.6071484.1
Morris2710.633-82.40220-4910-101.000963.6
Duke189.628-61.4591-85-9.556623.4
Edwards145.66-24.2502-121-2.500151.1
Noel314.31-6.1670-01-2.50031.0
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM69240.72882-5859.492883-23031203-1505.7997850113.8
OPPONENTS69240.72828-6121.462831-22421315-1723.7637802113.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant142482626.72075.39203213657
Irving381662045.12115.31090419133
Bridges1453674.8382.7240142312
Dinwiddie652584.11107.938017355
Johnson657634.8221.728017123
Claxton1544305849.11161.818005184162
Thomas878861.7731.551018536
Curry1380931.8931.885034477
Warren1359722.8291.145015177
O'Neale492783275.02413.72030559742
Harris201211412.3891.41360303813
Sumner1162731.6681.477031449
Finney-Smith2750775.1251.739012157
Simmons402232636.32566.11391549724
Watanabe27931202.639.8680211915
Smith1891.8102.050511
Mills834421.1521.427014263
Sharpe61761373.829.872083521
Morris1346592.225.93308145
Duke812201.116.92707141
Edwards68141.02.130341
Noel3693.031.070351
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM5402241278140.3175425.414892490909435
OPPONENTS7952321311645.2160023.212741495906266

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you