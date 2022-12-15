AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant2836.7302-540.55946-133190-206.92284030.0
Irving2036.8187-390.47953-16278-85.91850525.3
Claxton2628.0137-187.7330-131-73.42530511.7
Curry1823.361-137.44532-8014-15.9331689.3
O'Neale2736.087-231.37761-15016-25.6402519.3
Harris2626.382-198.41450-13412-17.7062268.7
Simmons1927.470-114.6140-118-33.5451588.3
Warren517.018-34.5291-53-4.750408.0
Watanabe1618.647-85.55325-487-11.6361267.9
Sumner2415.563-136.46314-4943-47.9151837.6
Thomas2215.351-127.40210-2847-60.7831597.2
Mills2112.040-91.44024-6311-12.9171155.5
Morris1711.623-55.41816-356-61.000684.0
Sharpe178.923-45.5113-412-17.706613.6
Duke149.019-43.4420-64-8.500423.0
Edwards135.76-22.2732-111-2.500151.2
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM29240.91216-2435.499337-910493-621.7943262112.5
OPPONENTS29240.91157-2556.453368-971535-718.7453217110.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant91791886.71535.5650209647
Irving1779964.8914.6530174722
Claxton671582258.7321.2790193457
Curry438422.3422.336011214
O'Neale251201455.41264.7880304818
Harris1266783.0431.767017158
Simmons181091276.71115.8690254512
Warren75122.491.880421
Watanabe1535503.1161.0220578
Sumner1028381.6331.439023275
Thomas326291.3321.52209173
Mills517221.0271.3100591
Morris934432.5171.02106114
Sharpe2235573.410.630031210
Duke69151.112.92305131
Edwards68141.12.230341
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM235947118240.875626.16361202410202
OPPONENTS331941127243.967023.15500227406115

