|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|39
|36.0
|410-734
|.559
|71-189
|267-286
|.934
|1158
|29.7
|Irving
|40
|37.0
|398-819
|.486
|130-348
|158-179
|.883
|1084
|27.1
|Bridges
|19
|34.7
|167-341
|.490
|48-122
|109-121
|.901
|491
|25.8
|Dinwiddie
|19
|35.5
|112-267
|.419
|34-112
|81-101
|.802
|339
|17.8
|Johnson
|18
|30.4
|96-219
|.438
|44-123
|56-68
|.824
|292
|16.2
|Claxton
|69
|29.6
|373-531
|.702
|0-2
|121-227
|.533
|867
|12.6
|Thomas
|52
|16.6
|177-405
|.437
|45-120
|139-162
|.858
|538
|10.3
|Curry
|55
|20.8
|196-425
|.461
|90-221
|47-48
|.979
|529
|9.6
|Warren
|26
|18.8
|102-200
|.510
|16-48
|27-33
|.818
|247
|9.5
|O'Neale
|70
|31.9
|213-547
|.389
|150-381
|49-67
|.731
|625
|8.9
|Harris
|67
|21.4
|187-408
|.458
|130-304
|15-24
|.625
|519
|7.7
|Sumner
|49
|14.4
|120-261
|.460
|31-86
|95-102
|.931
|366
|7.5
|Simmons
|42
|26.3
|133-235
|.566
|0-2
|25-57
|.439
|291
|6.9
|Finney-Smith
|20
|27.9
|47-145
|.324
|25-93
|13-16
|.813
|132
|6.6
|Mills
|38
|13.6
|81-193
|.420
|47-123
|21-23
|.913
|230
|6.1
|Watanabe
|51
|16.7
|106-210
|.505
|54-118
|31-41
|.756
|297
|5.8
|Smith
|6
|10.0
|13-25
|.520
|4-12
|1-1
|1.000
|31
|5.2
|Sharpe
|40
|11.4
|78-145
|.538
|6-11
|26-40
|.650
|188
|4.7
|Morris
|27
|10.6
|33-82
|.402
|20-49
|10-10
|1.000
|96
|3.6
|Duke
|19
|9.3
|28-61
|.459
|1-8
|5-9
|.556
|62
|3.3
|Edwards
|14
|5.6
|6-24
|.250
|2-12
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.1
|Noel
|3
|14.3
|1-6
|.167
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|74
|240.7
|3077-6283
|.490
|948-2484
|1298-1619
|.802
|8400
|113.5
|OPPONENTS
|74
|240.7
|3024-6535
|.463
|894-2397
|1400-1829
|.765
|8342
|112.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|14
|248
|262
|6.7
|207
|5.3
|92
|0
|32
|136
|57
|Irving
|38
|166
|204
|5.1
|211
|5.3
|109
|0
|41
|91
|33
|Bridges
|16
|69
|85
|4.5
|50
|2.6
|33
|0
|17
|33
|12
|Dinwiddie
|8
|71
|79
|4.2
|160
|8.4
|47
|0
|22
|45
|6
|Johnson
|12
|72
|84
|4.7
|35
|1.9
|41
|0
|26
|16
|5
|Claxton
|165
|468
|633
|9.2
|127
|1.8
|195
|0
|55
|87
|172
|Thomas
|8
|81
|89
|1.7
|75
|1.4
|51
|0
|19
|55
|6
|Curry
|13
|83
|96
|1.7
|96
|1.7
|91
|0
|35
|49
|7
|Warren
|13
|59
|72
|2.8
|29
|1.1
|45
|0
|15
|17
|7
|O'Neale
|53
|301
|354
|5.1
|255
|3.6
|219
|0
|61
|105
|46
|Harris
|23
|131
|154
|2.3
|93
|1.4
|137
|0
|31
|39
|13
|Sumner
|12
|63
|75
|1.5
|68
|1.4
|81
|0
|31
|46
|9
|Simmons
|40
|223
|263
|6.3
|256
|6.1
|139
|1
|54
|97
|24
|Finney-Smith
|37
|58
|95
|4.8
|32
|1.6
|50
|0
|13
|21
|9
|Mills
|8
|34
|42
|1.1
|52
|1.4
|27
|0
|14
|26
|3
|Watanabe
|27
|99
|126
|2.5
|44
|.9
|73
|0
|24
|20
|15
|Smith
|1
|9
|10
|1.7
|10
|1.7
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Sharpe
|79
|85
|164
|4.1
|33
|.8
|78
|0
|11
|39
|27
|Morris
|13
|46
|59
|2.2
|25
|.9
|33
|0
|8
|14
|5
|Duke
|8
|13
|21
|1.1
|16
|.8
|27
|0
|7
|15
|1
|Edwards
|6
|8
|14
|1.0
|2
|.1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Noel
|3
|6
|9
|3.0
|3
|1.0
|7
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Williams
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|597
|2394
|2991
|40.4
|1879
|25.4
|1585
|2
|527
|963
|460
|OPPONENTS
|843
|2476
|3319
|44.9
|1722
|23.3
|1368
|1
|520
|969
|288
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.