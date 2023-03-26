AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3936.0410-734.55971-189267-286.934115829.7
Irving4037.0398-819.486130-348158-179.883108427.1
Bridges1934.7167-341.49048-122109-121.90149125.8
Dinwiddie1935.5112-267.41934-11281-101.80233917.8
Johnson1830.496-219.43844-12356-68.82429216.2
Claxton6929.6373-531.7020-2121-227.53386712.6
Thomas5216.6177-405.43745-120139-162.85853810.3
Curry5520.8196-425.46190-22147-48.9795299.6
Warren2618.8102-200.51016-4827-33.8182479.5
O'Neale7031.9213-547.389150-38149-67.7316258.9
Harris6721.4187-408.458130-30415-24.6255197.7
Sumner4914.4120-261.46031-8695-102.9313667.5
Simmons4226.3133-235.5660-225-57.4392916.9
Finney-Smith2027.947-145.32425-9313-16.8131326.6
Mills3813.681-193.42047-12321-23.9132306.1
Watanabe5116.7106-210.50554-11831-41.7562975.8
Smith610.013-25.5204-121-11.000315.2
Sharpe4011.478-145.5386-1126-40.6501884.7
Morris2710.633-82.40220-4910-101.000963.6
Duke199.328-61.4591-85-9.556623.3
Edwards145.66-24.2502-121-2.500151.1
Noel314.31-6.1670-01-2.50031.0
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM74240.73077-6283.490948-24841298-1619.8028400113.5
OPPONENTS74240.73024-6535.463894-23971400-1829.7658342112.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant142482626.72075.39203213657
Irving381662045.12115.31090419133
Bridges1669854.5502.6330173312
Dinwiddie871794.21608.447022456
Johnson1272844.7351.941026165
Claxton1654686339.21271.819505587172
Thomas881891.7751.451019556
Curry1383961.7961.791035497
Warren1359722.8291.145015177
O'Neale533013545.12553.621906110546
Harris231311542.3931.41370313913
Sumner1263751.5681.481031469
Simmons402232636.32566.11391549724
Finney-Smith3758954.8321.650013219
Mills834421.1521.427014263
Watanabe27991262.544.9730242015
Smith19101.7101.760511
Sharpe79851644.133.8780113927
Morris1346592.225.93308145
Duke813211.116.82707151
Edwards68141.02.130341
Noel3693.031.070351
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM5972394299140.4187925.415852527963460
OPPONENTS8432476331944.9172223.313681520969288

