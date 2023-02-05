AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3936.0410-734.55971-189267-286.934115829.7
Irving4037.0398-819.486130-348158-179.883108427.1
Claxton4929.5279-380.7340-281-163.49763913.0
Curry3923.2153-330.46474-17434-35.97141410.6
O'Neale4934.3161-404.399110-27530-42.7144629.4
Warren2419.092-184.50015-4523-29.7932229.3
Thomas3514.5103-222.46422-5566-83.7952948.4
Harris4524.4138-308.44885-21414-21.6673758.3
Simmons3727.3124-219.5660-125-56.4462737.4
Sumner4414.1103-225.45825-7681-88.9203127.1
Watanabe3918.494-180.52248-10027-37.7302636.7
Mills3213.470-157.44640-10219-21.9051996.2
Sharpe279.841-79.5194-515-23.6521013.7
Morris2710.633-82.40220-4910-101.000963.6
Duke149.019-43.4420-64-8.500423.0
Edwards135.76-22.2732-111-2.500151.2
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM52240.52224-4388.507646-1652855-1083.7895949114.4
OPPONENTS52240.52092-4591.456639-17131015-1321.7685838112.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant142482626.72075.39203213657
Irving381662045.12115.31090419133
Claxton1263134399.0821.713603561129
Curry1067772.0812.174026417
O'Neale352082435.01954.01530438338
Warren1356692.9291.241015167
Thomas546511.5481.431013304
Harris161061222.7721.61140243013
Simmons362052416.52376.41271538821
Sumner1057671.5611.471028418
Watanabe26791052.733.8600181515
Mills625311.0431.320012181
Sharpe4254963.619.750052215
Morris1346592.225.93308145
Duke69151.112.92305131
Edwards68141.12.230341
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM4021694209640.3135726.111382361705355
OPPONENTS6011698229944.2120723.29470383688196

