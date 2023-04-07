|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|39
|36.0
|410-734
|.559
|71-189
|267-286
|.934
|1158
|29.7
|Bridges
|25
|35.4
|232-479
|.484
|67-169
|153-170
|.900
|684
|27.4
|Irving
|40
|37.0
|398-819
|.486
|130-348
|158-179
|.883
|1084
|27.1
|Dinwiddie
|25
|35.3
|142-345
|.412
|43-143
|96-121
|.793
|423
|16.9
|Johnson
|24
|30.8
|134-286
|.469
|57-152
|71-84
|.845
|396
|16.5
|Claxton
|75
|29.8
|408-578
|.706
|0-2
|131-244
|.537
|947
|12.6
|Thomas
|56
|16.2
|185-427
|.433
|45-125
|143-166
|.861
|558
|10.0
|Warren
|26
|18.8
|102-200
|.510
|16-48
|27-33
|.818
|247
|9.5
|Curry
|60
|19.9
|204-443
|.460
|91-228
|49-53
|.925
|548
|9.1
|O'Neale
|75
|31.8
|227-584
|.389
|161-411
|50-69
|.725
|665
|8.9
|Harris
|73
|20.7
|200-436
|.459
|141-329
|15-25
|.600
|556
|7.6
|Sumner
|52
|14.1
|124-269
|.461
|31-87
|98-106
|.925
|377
|7.3
|Finney-Smith
|25
|28.0
|65-186
|.349
|36-118
|15-19
|.789
|181
|7.2
|Simmons
|42
|26.3
|133-235
|.566
|0-2
|25-57
|.439
|291
|6.9
|Mills
|39
|13.6
|83-198
|.419
|47-125
|21-23
|.913
|234
|6.0
|Watanabe
|56
|15.9
|111-223
|.498
|58-128
|33-45
|.733
|313
|5.6
|Sharpe
|46
|11.2
|89-163
|.546
|6-11
|32-52
|.615
|216
|4.7
|Smith
|8
|8.1
|13-26
|.500
|4-13
|1-1
|1.000
|31
|3.9
|Morris
|27
|10.6
|33-82
|.402
|20-49
|10-10
|1.000
|96
|3.6
|Duke
|21
|8.6
|29-63
|.460
|1-8
|7-11
|.636
|66
|3.1
|Edwards
|14
|5.6
|6-24
|.250
|2-12
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.1
|Noel
|3
|14.3
|1-6
|.167
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Brown
|2
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|80
|240.6
|3329-6806
|.489
|1027-2697
|1404-1758
|.799
|9089
|113.6
|OPPONENTS
|80
|240.6
|3276-7069
|.463
|947-2570
|1508-1967
|.767
|9007
|112.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|14
|248
|262
|6.7
|207
|5.3
|92
|0
|32
|136
|57
|Bridges
|23
|93
|116
|4.6
|70
|2.8
|42
|0
|24
|46
|16
|Irving
|38
|166
|204
|5.1
|211
|5.3
|109
|0
|41
|91
|33
|Dinwiddie
|8
|92
|100
|4.0
|222
|8.9
|60
|0
|27
|54
|8
|Johnson
|17
|98
|115
|4.8
|51
|2.1
|54
|0
|31
|26
|8
|Claxton
|180
|507
|687
|9.2
|142
|1.9
|212
|0
|63
|95
|188
|Thomas
|8
|85
|93
|1.7
|77
|1.4
|54
|0
|19
|59
|6
|Warren
|13
|59
|72
|2.8
|29
|1.1
|45
|0
|15
|17
|7
|Curry
|13
|86
|99
|1.6
|98
|1.6
|95
|0
|35
|50
|7
|O'Neale
|55
|324
|379
|5.1
|280
|3.7
|237
|0
|63
|113
|49
|Harris
|23
|140
|163
|2.2
|100
|1.4
|140
|0
|33
|41
|13
|Sumner
|12
|65
|77
|1.5
|68
|1.3
|82
|0
|31
|50
|10
|Finney-Smith
|46
|80
|126
|5.0
|41
|1.6
|63
|0
|16
|25
|15
|Simmons
|40
|223
|263
|6.3
|256
|6.1
|139
|1
|54
|97
|24
|Mills
|8
|34
|42
|1.1
|54
|1.4
|29
|0
|14
|26
|3
|Watanabe
|29
|104
|133
|2.4
|47
|.8
|79
|0
|25
|20
|15
|Sharpe
|96
|94
|190
|4.1
|33
|.7
|85
|0
|15
|42
|29
|Smith
|1
|9
|10
|1.2
|11
|1.4
|7
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Morris
|13
|46
|59
|2.2
|25
|.9
|33
|0
|8
|14
|5
|Duke
|8
|13
|21
|1.0
|17
|.8
|27
|0
|7
|15
|1
|Edwards
|6
|8
|14
|1.0
|2
|.1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Noel
|3
|6
|9
|3.0
|3
|1.0
|7
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Williams
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|654
|2581
|3235
|40.4
|2044
|25.6
|1696
|2
|565
|1030
|497
|OPPONENTS
|915
|2679
|3594
|44.9
|1868
|23.4
|1475
|1
|559
|1034
|306
