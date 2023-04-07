AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3936.0410-734.55971-189267-286.934115829.7
Bridges2535.4232-479.48467-169153-170.90068427.4
Irving4037.0398-819.486130-348158-179.883108427.1
Dinwiddie2535.3142-345.41243-14396-121.79342316.9
Johnson2430.8134-286.46957-15271-84.84539616.5
Claxton7529.8408-578.7060-2131-244.53794712.6
Thomas5616.2185-427.43345-125143-166.86155810.0
Warren2618.8102-200.51016-4827-33.8182479.5
Curry6019.9204-443.46091-22849-53.9255489.1
O'Neale7531.8227-584.389161-41150-69.7256658.9
Harris7320.7200-436.459141-32915-25.6005567.6
Sumner5214.1124-269.46131-8798-106.9253777.3
Finney-Smith2528.065-186.34936-11815-19.7891817.2
Simmons4226.3133-235.5660-225-57.4392916.9
Mills3913.683-198.41947-12521-23.9132346.0
Watanabe5615.9111-223.49858-12833-45.7333135.6
Sharpe4611.289-163.5466-1132-52.6152164.7
Smith88.113-26.5004-131-11.000313.9
Morris2710.633-82.40220-4910-101.000963.6
Duke218.629-63.4601-87-11.636663.1
Edwards145.66-24.2502-121-2.500151.1
Noel314.31-6.1670-01-2.50031.0
Brown23.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM80240.63329-6806.4891027-26971404-1758.7999089113.6
OPPONENTS80240.63276-7069.463947-25701508-1967.7679007112.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant142482626.72075.39203213657
Bridges23931164.6702.8420244616
Irving381662045.12115.31090419133
Dinwiddie8921004.02228.960027548
Johnson17981154.8512.154031268
Claxton1805076879.21421.921206395188
Thomas885931.7771.454019596
Warren1359722.8291.145015177
Curry1386991.6981.695035507
O'Neale553243795.12803.723706311349
Harris231401632.21001.41400334113
Sumner1265771.5681.3820315010
Finney-Smith46801265.0411.6630162515
Simmons402232636.32566.11391549724
Mills834421.1541.429014263
Watanabe291041332.447.8790252015
Sharpe96941904.133.7850154229
Smith19101.2111.470511
Morris1346592.225.93308145
Duke813211.017.82707151
Edwards68141.02.130341
Noel3693.031.070351
Brown000.00.010110
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM6542581323540.4204425.6169625651030497
OPPONENTS9152679359444.9186823.4147515591034306

