AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3236.4344-611.56354-150216-233.92795829.9
Irving2336.6219-453.48364-18891-99.91959325.8
Claxton3027.8158-212.7450-139-85.45935511.8
O'Neale3135.2102-257.39773-17216-25.6402939.5
Warren917.235-65.5385-145-6.833808.9
Curry2221.768-157.43335-8917-18.9441888.5
Harris2925.790-212.42555-14412-17.7062478.5
Simmons2327.288-142.6200-118-37.4861948.4
Watanabe2019.458-104.55832-6011-15.7331598.0
Sumner2815.470-155.45216-5552-56.9292087.4
Thomas2514.153-132.40211-3047-60.7831646.6
Mills2212.145-96.46927-6611-12.9171285.8
Morris1911.427-61.44319-396-61.000794.2
Sharpe188.624-46.5223-412-17.706633.5
Duke149.019-43.4420-64-8.500423.0
Edwards135.76-22.2732-111-2.500151.2
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM33240.81406-2768.508396-1030558-696.8023766114.1
OPPONENTS33240.81318-2895.455406-1095625-828.7553667111.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant102002106.61695.37502711250
Irving19951145.01054.6620185422
Claxton771802578.6441.5860243668
O'Neale251301555.01334.31000305620
Warren917262.9161.8150641
Curry540452.0502.342014224
Harris1269812.8491.772018179
Simmons241311556.71406.1840315012
Watanabe1545603.0201.03208810
Sumner1032421.5421.545025296
Thomas329321.3351.42209193
Mills517221.0301.41106111
Morris935442.3191.02306114
Sharpe2335583.210.630031310
Duke69151.112.92305131
Edwards68141.12.230341
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM2581073133140.387626.57261233461222
OPPONENTS3711055142643.275622.96150254461120

