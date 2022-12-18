AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant2936.7312-555.56248-136196-212.92586829.9
Irving2136.8200-412.48556-17181-88.92053725.6
Claxton2727.9142-192.7400-136-81.44432011.9
O'Neale2835.987-235.37061-15416-25.6402519.0
Curry1922.461-139.43932-8014-15.9331688.8
Harris2726.285-203.41951-13712-17.7062338.6
Simmons2027.775-121.6200-118-35.5141688.4
Watanabe1718.753-92.57628-529-13.6921438.4
Warren617.022-40.5501-65-6.833508.3
Sumner2515.163-137.46014-5043-47.9151837.3
Thomas2314.851-129.39510-2947-60.7831596.9
Mills2112.040-91.44024-6311-12.9171155.5
Morris1711.623-55.41816-356-61.000684.0
Sharpe178.923-45.5113-412-17.706613.6
Duke149.019-43.4420-64-8.500423.0
Edwards135.76-22.2732-111-2.500151.2
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM30240.81262-2511.503346-936511-644.7933381112.7
OPPONENTS30240.81198-2640.454377-995560-747.7503333111.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant91831926.61565.46802110147
Irving1782994.7964.6560174822
Claxton701652358.7321.2800203563
O'Neale251271525.41294.6930305118
Curry438422.2432.337011214
Harris1268803.0461.768017168
Simmons191131326.61165.8730264812
Watanabe1538533.1171.0250678
Warren77142.391.5110421
Sumner1028381.5331.340024275
Thomas327301.3331.42209173
Mills517221.0271.3100591
Morris934432.5171.02106114
Sharpe2235573.410.630031210
Duke69151.112.92305131
Edwards68141.12.230341
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM239980121940.677825.96611207424208
OPPONENTS338966130443.568722.95690232414116

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you