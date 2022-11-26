|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|20
|36.6
|202-381
|.530
|30-93
|150-164
|.915
|584
|29.2
|Irving
|12
|36.0
|112-235
|.477
|33-105
|44-47
|.936
|301
|25.1
|Claxton
|19
|26.7
|102-138
|.739
|0-1
|18-44
|.409
|222
|11.7
|O'Neale
|20
|35.5
|72-178
|.404
|51-116
|10-14
|.714
|205
|10.3
|Curry
|10
|22.5
|35-82
|.427
|18-47
|8-9
|.889
|96
|9.6
|Simmons
|15
|28.8
|61-95
|.642
|0-1
|18-33
|.545
|140
|9.3
|Watanabe
|14
|18.2
|42-69
|.609
|24-42
|6-9
|.667
|114
|8.1
|Sumner
|16
|16.2
|42-95
|.442
|10-36
|31-33
|.939
|125
|7.8
|Harris
|18
|24.9
|48-131
|.366
|31-93
|5-9
|.556
|132
|7.3
|Thomas
|14
|16.2
|31-81
|.383
|6-18
|33-42
|.786
|101
|7.2
|Mills
|20
|11.0
|30-71
|.423
|21-55
|10-10
|1.000
|91
|4.6
|Morris
|12
|10.8
|14-35
|.400
|12-26
|0-0
|.000
|40
|3.3
|Duke
|13
|7.8
|16-35
|.457
|0-4
|3-4
|.750
|35
|2.7
|Sharpe
|14
|7.9
|14-30
|.467
|2-3
|8-12
|.667
|38
|2.7
|Edwards
|11
|3.5
|3-12
|.250
|2-7
|1-2
|.500
|9
|0.8
|TEAM
|20
|241.3
|824-1668
|.494
|240-647
|345-432
|.799
|2233
|111.7
|OPPONENTS
|20
|241.3
|795-1795
|.443
|263-693
|385-505
|.762
|2238
|111.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|8
|125
|133
|6.6
|108
|5.4
|50
|0
|14
|68
|37
|Irving
|6
|47
|53
|4.4
|50
|4.2
|34
|0
|13
|27
|12
|Claxton
|48
|112
|160
|8.4
|24
|1.3
|54
|0
|14
|28
|41
|O'Neale
|17
|80
|97
|4.8
|93
|4.7
|63
|0
|24
|36
|13
|Curry
|3
|18
|21
|2.1
|26
|2.6
|17
|0
|5
|10
|4
|Simmons
|15
|82
|97
|6.5
|88
|5.9
|60
|0
|18
|35
|12
|Watanabe
|10
|31
|41
|2.9
|13
|.9
|16
|0
|3
|5
|7
|Sumner
|5
|20
|25
|1.6
|21
|1.3
|24
|0
|15
|21
|5
|Harris
|10
|44
|54
|3.0
|34
|1.9
|41
|0
|8
|11
|5
|Thomas
|1
|22
|23
|1.6
|26
|1.9
|13
|0
|8
|12
|2
|Mills
|5
|11
|16
|.8
|21
|1.1
|10
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Morris
|5
|22
|27
|2.2
|12
|1.0
|15
|0
|5
|8
|2
|Duke
|4
|8
|12
|.9
|9
|.7
|19
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Sharpe
|12
|28
|40
|2.9
|9
|.6
|24
|0
|3
|8
|7
|Edwards
|2
|3
|5
|.5
|2
|.2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|TEAM
|151
|653
|804
|40.2
|536
|26.8
|441
|1
|140
|286
|150
|OPPONENTS
|243
|658
|901
|45.0
|475
|23.8
|378
|0
|158
|267
|80
