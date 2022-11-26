AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant2036.6202-381.53030-93150-164.91558429.2
Irving1236.0112-235.47733-10544-47.93630125.1
Claxton1926.7102-138.7390-118-44.40922211.7
O'Neale2035.572-178.40451-11610-14.71420510.3
Curry1022.535-82.42718-478-9.889969.6
Simmons1528.861-95.6420-118-33.5451409.3
Watanabe1418.242-69.60924-426-9.6671148.1
Sumner1616.242-95.44210-3631-33.9391257.8
Harris1824.948-131.36631-935-9.5561327.3
Thomas1416.231-81.3836-1833-42.7861017.2
Mills2011.030-71.42321-5510-101.000914.6
Morris1210.814-35.40012-260-0.000403.3
Duke137.816-35.4570-43-4.750352.7
Sharpe147.914-30.4672-38-12.667382.7
Edwards113.53-12.2502-71-2.50090.8
TEAM20241.3824-1668.494240-647345-432.7992233111.7
OPPONENTS20241.3795-1795.443263-693385-505.7622238111.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant81251336.61085.4500146837
Irving647534.4504.2340132712
Claxton481121608.4241.3540142841
O'Neale1780974.8934.7630243613
Curry318212.1262.61705104
Simmons1582976.5885.9600183512
Watanabe1031412.913.9160357
Sumner520251.6211.324015215
Harris1044543.0341.94108115
Thomas122231.6261.91308122
Mills51116.8211.1100471
Morris522272.2121.0150582
Duke4812.99.7190491
Sharpe1228402.99.6240387
Edwards235.52.210211
TEAM15165380440.253626.84411140286150
OPPONENTS24365890145.047523.8378015826780

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you