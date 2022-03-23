AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant4536.6476-905.52689-233289-321.900133029.6
Irving1936.1192-392.49061-14282-91.90152727.7
Harden4437.0292-706.414102-307304-350.86999022.5
Curry1330.375-152.49340-8511-13.84620115.5
Aldridge4522.8252-455.55414-4589-102.87360713.5
Mills7129.9307-738.416212-51843-53.81186912.2
Drummond1421.665-104.6250-129-55.52715911.4
Harris1430.256-124.45241-885-6.83315811.3
Thomas6018.3210-480.43845-16875-90.8335409.0
Claxton3720.7140-215.6510-043-74.5813238.7
Brown6323.6209-423.49425-7476-102.7455198.2
Dragic1225.834-91.37410-3612-17.706907.5
Griffin5417.4130-307.42335-13955-76.7243506.5
Sharpe3212.286-149.5772-724-41.5851986.2
Edwards3821.590-219.41140-11212-15.8002326.1
Johnson5619.5140-294.47623-8228-53.5283315.9
Bembry4819.8121-213.56815-3621-35.6002785.8
Duke2116.239-108.3619-3717-21.8101045.0
Carter4612.058-174.33342-1277-10.7001653.6
Millsap2411.332-85.3766-2712-17.706823.4
Galloway414.55-13.3852-80-0.000123.0
Ennis27.02-7.2861-20-0.00052.5
Harrison211.52-6.3330-20-0.00042.0
Gabriel11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM72240.73013-6360.474814-22761234-1542.8008074112.1
OPPONENTS72240.72935-6479.453888-25961289-1617.7978047111.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant253013267.22736.19413514939
Irving1277894.71015.3500264413
Harden423093518.044710.210505621231
Curry236382.9372.832013212
Aldridge711812525.641.9740144246
Mills181241422.01692.4980486317
Drummond48861349.6231.637082513
Harris551564.0141.03107162
Thomas141321462.4761.360031518
Claxton751282035.535.9800182842
Brown862112974.71151.81550684333
Dragic825332.8625.22909241
Griffin601632234.11051.9920273014
Sharpe81791605.017.5600103015
Edwards351071423.726.7660253817
Johnson481481963.51192.11460264429
Bembry381141523.2601.31040473025
Duke3037673.217.83601497
Carter958671.5461.0450142610
Millsap2960893.7241.048051111
Galloway1782.051.350050
Ennis2352.50.000101
Harrison1342.031.530121
Gabriel0111.00.000000
TEAM7402441318144.2181525.2145015031000377
OPPONENTS8012376317744.1172624.014102564957360

