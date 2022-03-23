|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|45
|36.6
|476-905
|.526
|89-233
|289-321
|.900
|1330
|29.6
|Irving
|19
|36.1
|192-392
|.490
|61-142
|82-91
|.901
|527
|27.7
|Harden
|44
|37.0
|292-706
|.414
|102-307
|304-350
|.869
|990
|22.5
|Curry
|13
|30.3
|75-152
|.493
|40-85
|11-13
|.846
|201
|15.5
|Aldridge
|45
|22.8
|252-455
|.554
|14-45
|89-102
|.873
|607
|13.5
|Mills
|71
|29.9
|307-738
|.416
|212-518
|43-53
|.811
|869
|12.2
|Drummond
|14
|21.6
|65-104
|.625
|0-1
|29-55
|.527
|159
|11.4
|Harris
|14
|30.2
|56-124
|.452
|41-88
|5-6
|.833
|158
|11.3
|Thomas
|60
|18.3
|210-480
|.438
|45-168
|75-90
|.833
|540
|9.0
|Claxton
|37
|20.7
|140-215
|.651
|0-0
|43-74
|.581
|323
|8.7
|Brown
|63
|23.6
|209-423
|.494
|25-74
|76-102
|.745
|519
|8.2
|Dragic
|12
|25.8
|34-91
|.374
|10-36
|12-17
|.706
|90
|7.5
|Griffin
|54
|17.4
|130-307
|.423
|35-139
|55-76
|.724
|350
|6.5
|Sharpe
|32
|12.2
|86-149
|.577
|2-7
|24-41
|.585
|198
|6.2
|Edwards
|38
|21.5
|90-219
|.411
|40-112
|12-15
|.800
|232
|6.1
|Johnson
|56
|19.5
|140-294
|.476
|23-82
|28-53
|.528
|331
|5.9
|Bembry
|48
|19.8
|121-213
|.568
|15-36
|21-35
|.600
|278
|5.8
|Duke
|21
|16.2
|39-108
|.361
|9-37
|17-21
|.810
|104
|5.0
|Carter
|46
|12.0
|58-174
|.333
|42-127
|7-10
|.700
|165
|3.6
|Millsap
|24
|11.3
|32-85
|.376
|6-27
|12-17
|.706
|82
|3.4
|Galloway
|4
|14.5
|5-13
|.385
|2-8
|0-0
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Ennis
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Harrison
|2
|11.5
|2-6
|.333
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|4
|2.0
|Gabriel
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|72
|240.7
|3013-6360
|.474
|814-2276
|1234-1542
|.800
|8074
|112.1
|OPPONENTS
|72
|240.7
|2935-6479
|.453
|888-2596
|1289-1617
|.797
|8047
|111.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|25
|301
|326
|7.2
|273
|6.1
|94
|1
|35
|149
|39
|Irving
|12
|77
|89
|4.7
|101
|5.3
|50
|0
|26
|44
|13
|Harden
|42
|309
|351
|8.0
|447
|10.2
|105
|0
|56
|212
|31
|Curry
|2
|36
|38
|2.9
|37
|2.8
|32
|0
|13
|21
|2
|Aldridge
|71
|181
|252
|5.6
|41
|.9
|74
|0
|14
|42
|46
|Mills
|18
|124
|142
|2.0
|169
|2.4
|98
|0
|48
|63
|17
|Drummond
|48
|86
|134
|9.6
|23
|1.6
|37
|0
|8
|25
|13
|Harris
|5
|51
|56
|4.0
|14
|1.0
|31
|0
|7
|16
|2
|Thomas
|14
|132
|146
|2.4
|76
|1.3
|60
|0
|31
|51
|8
|Claxton
|75
|128
|203
|5.5
|35
|.9
|80
|0
|18
|28
|42
|Brown
|86
|211
|297
|4.7
|115
|1.8
|155
|0
|68
|43
|33
|Dragic
|8
|25
|33
|2.8
|62
|5.2
|29
|0
|9
|24
|1
|Griffin
|60
|163
|223
|4.1
|105
|1.9
|92
|0
|27
|30
|14
|Sharpe
|81
|79
|160
|5.0
|17
|.5
|60
|0
|10
|30
|15
|Edwards
|35
|107
|142
|3.7
|26
|.7
|66
|0
|25
|38
|17
|Johnson
|48
|148
|196
|3.5
|119
|2.1
|146
|0
|26
|44
|29
|Bembry
|38
|114
|152
|3.2
|60
|1.3
|104
|0
|47
|30
|25
|Duke
|30
|37
|67
|3.2
|17
|.8
|36
|0
|14
|9
|7
|Carter
|9
|58
|67
|1.5
|46
|1.0
|45
|0
|14
|26
|10
|Millsap
|29
|60
|89
|3.7
|24
|1.0
|48
|0
|5
|11
|11
|Galloway
|1
|7
|8
|2.0
|5
|1.3
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Ennis
|2
|3
|5
|2.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Harrison
|1
|3
|4
|2.0
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Gabriel
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|740
|2441
|3181
|44.2
|1815
|25.2
|1450
|1
|503
|1000
|377
|OPPONENTS
|801
|2376
|3177
|44.1
|1726
|24.0
|1410
|2
|564
|957
|360
