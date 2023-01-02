AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3536.2371-661.56161-168236-254.929103929.7
Irving2636.6252-513.49180-21997-106.91568126.2
Claxton3328.2177-237.7470-142-91.46239612.0
Warren1219.948-91.5277-2212-14.8571159.6
O'Neale3435.1114-276.41380-18516-25.6403249.5
Harris2925.790-212.42555-14412-17.7062478.5
Curry2421.072-169.42636-9318-19.9471988.3
Simmons2627.096-159.6040-118-42.4292108.1
Watanabe2319.568-122.55736-7012-17.7061848.0
Sumner3114.976-166.45816-5752-56.9292207.1
Thomas2613.753-133.39811-3047-60.7831646.3
Mills2411.848-100.48030-6914-15.9331405.8
Morris1911.427-61.44319-396-61.000794.2
Sharpe198.326-48.5424-512-17.706683.6
Duke149.019-43.4420-64-8.500423.0
Edwards135.76-22.2732-111-2.500151.2
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM36240.71543-3013.512437-1120599-749.8004122114.5
OPPONENTS36240.71437-3170.453438-1194685-901.7603997111.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant122282406.91865.38702712352
Irving211081295.01224.7710196122
Claxton801972778.4471.4930263882
Warren1132433.6201.7200883
O'Neale251401654.91444.21080305824
Harris1269812.8491.772018179
Curry544492.0542.346014244
Simmons291431726.61525.8890345713
Watanabe1553683.0221.036013910
Sumner1035451.5461.550026316
Thomas330331.3361.42209203
Mills518231.0301.31106131
Morris935442.3191.02306114
Sharpe2336593.110.530031310
Duke69151.112.92305131
Edwards68141.12.230341
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM2721186145840.595126.47851247502245
OPPONENTS4061145155143.182723.06600274488131

