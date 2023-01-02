|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|35
|36.2
|371-661
|.561
|61-168
|236-254
|.929
|1039
|29.7
|Irving
|26
|36.6
|252-513
|.491
|80-219
|97-106
|.915
|681
|26.2
|Claxton
|33
|28.2
|177-237
|.747
|0-1
|42-91
|.462
|396
|12.0
|Warren
|12
|19.9
|48-91
|.527
|7-22
|12-14
|.857
|115
|9.6
|O'Neale
|34
|35.1
|114-276
|.413
|80-185
|16-25
|.640
|324
|9.5
|Harris
|29
|25.7
|90-212
|.425
|55-144
|12-17
|.706
|247
|8.5
|Curry
|24
|21.0
|72-169
|.426
|36-93
|18-19
|.947
|198
|8.3
|Simmons
|26
|27.0
|96-159
|.604
|0-1
|18-42
|.429
|210
|8.1
|Watanabe
|23
|19.5
|68-122
|.557
|36-70
|12-17
|.706
|184
|8.0
|Sumner
|31
|14.9
|76-166
|.458
|16-57
|52-56
|.929
|220
|7.1
|Thomas
|26
|13.7
|53-133
|.398
|11-30
|47-60
|.783
|164
|6.3
|Mills
|24
|11.8
|48-100
|.480
|30-69
|14-15
|.933
|140
|5.8
|Morris
|19
|11.4
|27-61
|.443
|19-39
|6-6
|1.000
|79
|4.2
|Sharpe
|19
|8.3
|26-48
|.542
|4-5
|12-17
|.706
|68
|3.6
|Duke
|14
|9.0
|19-43
|.442
|0-6
|4-8
|.500
|42
|3.0
|Edwards
|13
|5.7
|6-22
|.273
|2-11
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.2
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|36
|240.7
|1543-3013
|.512
|437-1120
|599-749
|.800
|4122
|114.5
|OPPONENTS
|36
|240.7
|1437-3170
|.453
|438-1194
|685-901
|.760
|3997
|111.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|12
|228
|240
|6.9
|186
|5.3
|87
|0
|27
|123
|52
|Irving
|21
|108
|129
|5.0
|122
|4.7
|71
|0
|19
|61
|22
|Claxton
|80
|197
|277
|8.4
|47
|1.4
|93
|0
|26
|38
|82
|Warren
|11
|32
|43
|3.6
|20
|1.7
|20
|0
|8
|8
|3
|O'Neale
|25
|140
|165
|4.9
|144
|4.2
|108
|0
|30
|58
|24
|Harris
|12
|69
|81
|2.8
|49
|1.7
|72
|0
|18
|17
|9
|Curry
|5
|44
|49
|2.0
|54
|2.3
|46
|0
|14
|24
|4
|Simmons
|29
|143
|172
|6.6
|152
|5.8
|89
|0
|34
|57
|13
|Watanabe
|15
|53
|68
|3.0
|22
|1.0
|36
|0
|13
|9
|10
|Sumner
|10
|35
|45
|1.5
|46
|1.5
|50
|0
|26
|31
|6
|Thomas
|3
|30
|33
|1.3
|36
|1.4
|22
|0
|9
|20
|3
|Mills
|5
|18
|23
|1.0
|30
|1.3
|11
|0
|6
|13
|1
|Morris
|9
|35
|44
|2.3
|19
|1.0
|23
|0
|6
|11
|4
|Sharpe
|23
|36
|59
|3.1
|10
|.5
|30
|0
|3
|13
|10
|Duke
|6
|9
|15
|1.1
|12
|.9
|23
|0
|5
|13
|1
|Edwards
|6
|8
|14
|1.1
|2
|.2
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Williams
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|272
|1186
|1458
|40.5
|951
|26.4
|785
|1
|247
|502
|245
|OPPONENTS
|406
|1145
|1551
|43.1
|827
|23.0
|660
|0
|274
|488
|131
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.