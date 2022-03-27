|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|47
|36.6
|495-947
|.523
|90-242
|308-341
|.903
|1388
|29.5
|Irving
|21
|36.2
|211-430
|.491
|68-158
|91-100
|.910
|581
|27.7
|Harden
|44
|37.0
|292-706
|.414
|102-307
|304-350
|.869
|990
|22.5
|Curry
|14
|29.7
|81-162
|.500
|45-91
|11-13
|.846
|218
|15.6
|Aldridge
|45
|22.8
|252-455
|.554
|14-45
|89-102
|.873
|607
|13.5
|Mills
|73
|29.7
|309-753
|.410
|214-532
|46-56
|.821
|878
|12.0
|Drummond
|16
|21.7
|78-124
|.629
|0-1
|31-62
|.500
|187
|11.7
|Harris
|14
|30.2
|56-124
|.452
|41-88
|5-6
|.833
|158
|11.3
|Thomas
|62
|18.1
|211-486
|.434
|45-169
|79-94
|.840
|546
|8.8
|Claxton
|39
|20.6
|147-222
|.662
|0-0
|46-78
|.590
|340
|8.7
|Brown
|65
|23.8
|218-436
|.500
|26-76
|78-104
|.750
|540
|8.3
|Dragic
|13
|25.4
|35-95
|.368
|10-38
|16-21
|.762
|96
|7.4
|Griffin
|55
|17.3
|133-312
|.426
|38-144
|55-76
|.724
|359
|6.5
|Sharpe
|32
|12.2
|86-149
|.577
|2-7
|24-41
|.585
|198
|6.2
|Edwards
|40
|21.3
|91-224
|.406
|41-114
|12-15
|.800
|235
|5.9
|Bembry
|48
|19.8
|121-213
|.568
|15-36
|21-35
|.600
|278
|5.8
|Johnson
|58
|19.4
|141-299
|.472
|23-83
|28-53
|.528
|333
|5.7
|Duke
|21
|16.2
|39-108
|.361
|9-37
|17-21
|.810
|104
|5.0
|Carter
|46
|12.0
|58-174
|.333
|42-127
|7-10
|.700
|165
|3.6
|Millsap
|24
|11.3
|32-85
|.376
|6-27
|12-17
|.706
|82
|3.4
|Galloway
|4
|14.5
|5-13
|.385
|2-8
|0-0
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Ennis
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Harrison
|2
|11.5
|2-6
|.333
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|4
|2.0
|Gabriel
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|74
|240.7
|3095-6530
|.474
|834-2334
|1280-1595
|.803
|8304
|112.2
|OPPONENTS
|74
|240.7
|3015-6655
|.453
|917-2668
|1327-1665
|.797
|8274
|111.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|26
|314
|340
|7.2
|286
|6.1
|96
|1
|40
|159
|42
|Irving
|12
|83
|95
|4.5
|115
|5.5
|57
|0
|29
|48
|14
|Harden
|42
|309
|351
|8.0
|447
|10.2
|105
|0
|56
|212
|31
|Curry
|2
|36
|38
|2.7
|37
|2.6
|33
|0
|14
|21
|2
|Aldridge
|71
|181
|252
|5.6
|41
|.9
|74
|0
|14
|42
|46
|Mills
|18
|126
|144
|2.0
|170
|2.3
|101
|0
|48
|66
|17
|Drummond
|57
|93
|150
|9.4
|25
|1.6
|45
|0
|11
|27
|13
|Harris
|5
|51
|56
|4.0
|14
|1.0
|31
|0
|7
|16
|2
|Thomas
|16
|133
|149
|2.4
|76
|1.2
|60
|0
|32
|51
|8
|Claxton
|77
|137
|214
|5.5
|36
|.9
|82
|0
|19
|29
|45
|Brown
|90
|215
|305
|4.7
|121
|1.9
|158
|0
|71
|44
|37
|Dragic
|8
|29
|37
|2.8
|66
|5.1
|32
|0
|9
|27
|2
|Griffin
|60
|166
|226
|4.1
|105
|1.9
|93
|0
|27
|31
|14
|Sharpe
|81
|79
|160
|5.0
|17
|.5
|60
|0
|10
|30
|15
|Edwards
|37
|111
|148
|3.7
|26
|.7
|71
|0
|26
|38
|18
|Bembry
|38
|114
|152
|3.2
|60
|1.3
|104
|0
|47
|30
|25
|Johnson
|49
|153
|202
|3.5
|122
|2.1
|153
|0
|29
|46
|31
|Duke
|30
|37
|67
|3.2
|17
|.8
|36
|0
|14
|9
|7
|Carter
|9
|58
|67
|1.5
|46
|1.0
|45
|0
|14
|26
|10
|Millsap
|29
|60
|89
|3.7
|24
|1.0
|48
|0
|5
|11
|11
|Galloway
|1
|7
|8
|2.0
|5
|1.3
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Ennis
|2
|3
|5
|2.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Harrison
|1
|3
|4
|2.0
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Gabriel
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|761
|2499
|3260
|44.1
|1859
|25.1
|1492
|1
|524
|1031
|392
|OPPONENTS
|823
|2439
|3262
|44.1
|1774
|24.0
|1455
|2
|579
|994
|372
