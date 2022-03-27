AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant4736.6495-947.52390-242308-341.903138829.5
Irving2136.2211-430.49168-15891-100.91058127.7
Harden4437.0292-706.414102-307304-350.86999022.5
Curry1429.781-162.50045-9111-13.84621815.6
Aldridge4522.8252-455.55414-4589-102.87360713.5
Mills7329.7309-753.410214-53246-56.82187812.0
Drummond1621.778-124.6290-131-62.50018711.7
Harris1430.256-124.45241-885-6.83315811.3
Thomas6218.1211-486.43445-16979-94.8405468.8
Claxton3920.6147-222.6620-046-78.5903408.7
Brown6523.8218-436.50026-7678-104.7505408.3
Dragic1325.435-95.36810-3816-21.762967.4
Griffin5517.3133-312.42638-14455-76.7243596.5
Sharpe3212.286-149.5772-724-41.5851986.2
Edwards4021.391-224.40641-11412-15.8002355.9
Bembry4819.8121-213.56815-3621-35.6002785.8
Johnson5819.4141-299.47223-8328-53.5283335.7
Duke2116.239-108.3619-3717-21.8101045.0
Carter4612.058-174.33342-1277-10.7001653.6
Millsap2411.332-85.3766-2712-17.706823.4
Galloway414.55-13.3852-80-0.000123.0
Ennis27.02-7.2861-20-0.00052.5
Harrison211.52-6.3330-20-0.00042.0
Gabriel11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM74240.73095-6530.474834-23341280-1595.8038304112.2
OPPONENTS74240.73015-6655.453917-26681327-1665.7978274111.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant263143407.22866.19614015942
Irving1283954.51155.5570294814
Harden423093518.044710.210505621231
Curry236382.7372.633014212
Aldridge711812525.641.9740144246
Mills181261442.01702.31010486617
Drummond57931509.4251.6450112713
Harris551564.0141.03107162
Thomas161331492.4761.260032518
Claxton771372145.536.9820192945
Brown902153054.71211.91580714437
Dragic829372.8665.13209272
Griffin601662264.11051.9930273114
Sharpe81791605.017.5600103015
Edwards371111483.726.7710263818
Bembry381141523.2601.31040473025
Johnson491532023.51222.11530294631
Duke3037673.217.83601497
Carter958671.5461.0450142610
Millsap2960893.7241.048051111
Galloway1782.051.350050
Ennis2352.50.000101
Harrison1342.031.530121
Gabriel0111.00.000000
TEAM7612499326044.1185925.1149215241031392
OPPONENTS8232439326244.1177424.014552579994372

