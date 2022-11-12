|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|12
|37.2
|125-241
|.519
|19-59
|101-110
|.918
|370
|30.8
|Irving
|8
|38.6
|78-172
|.453
|21-75
|38-41
|.927
|215
|26.9
|Claxton
|12
|28.1
|66-92
|.717
|0-1
|14-33
|.424
|146
|12.2
|O'Neale
|12
|36.4
|45-115
|.391
|30-71
|6-8
|.750
|126
|10.5
|Thomas
|7
|18.1
|20-49
|.408
|5-12
|20-23
|.870
|65
|9.3
|Harris
|10
|25.6
|30-74
|.405
|16-49
|1-3
|.333
|77
|7.7
|Sumner
|10
|15.9
|23-53
|.434
|6-19
|18-19
|.947
|70
|7.0
|Curry
|4
|17.3
|8-25
|.320
|7-19
|4-4
|1.000
|27
|6.8
|Mills
|12
|13.0
|21-49
|.429
|16-39
|10-10
|1.000
|68
|5.7
|Simmons
|8
|28.9
|19-43
|.442
|0-1
|7-15
|.467
|45
|5.6
|Watanabe
|10
|16.0
|22-37
|.595
|12-22
|0-2
|.000
|56
|5.6
|Duke
|6
|11.5
|11-23
|.478
|0-4
|3-3
|1.000
|25
|4.2
|Sharpe
|8
|10.5
|8-19
|.421
|0-1
|4-8
|.500
|20
|2.5
|Morris
|7
|8.1
|5-16
|.313
|5-12
|0-0
|.000
|15
|2.1
|Edwards
|4
|2.5
|1-4
|.250
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.8
|TEAM
|12
|242.1
|482-1012
|.476
|138-387
|226-279
|.810
|1328
|110.7
|OPPONENTS
|12
|242.1
|460-1047
|.439
|161-426
|230-303
|.759
|1311
|109.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|6
|72
|78
|6.5
|64
|5.3
|29
|0
|11
|40
|23
|Irving
|6
|35
|41
|5.1
|41
|5.1
|24
|0
|11
|19
|9
|Claxton
|37
|71
|108
|9.0
|15
|1.3
|35
|0
|10
|20
|26
|O'Neale
|15
|41
|56
|4.7
|50
|4.2
|41
|0
|16
|13
|9
|Thomas
|1
|10
|11
|1.6
|15
|2.1
|7
|0
|5
|5
|2
|Harris
|10
|26
|36
|3.6
|21
|2.1
|23
|0
|6
|4
|3
|Sumner
|3
|17
|20
|2.0
|13
|1.3
|13
|0
|8
|11
|3
|Curry
|1
|4
|5
|1.2
|8
|2.0
|6
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Mills
|2
|7
|9
|.8
|10
|.8
|7
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Simmons
|9
|42
|51
|6.4
|50
|6.3
|33
|0
|10
|20
|5
|Watanabe
|5
|19
|24
|2.4
|5
|.5
|10
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Duke
|3
|6
|9
|1.5
|4
|.7
|15
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Sharpe
|9
|18
|27
|3.4
|5
|.6
|21
|0
|3
|7
|5
|Morris
|1
|11
|12
|1.7
|4
|.6
|8
|0
|2
|6
|1
|Edwards
|0
|2
|2
|.5
|2
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|108
|381
|489
|40.8
|307
|25.6
|272
|1
|95
|158
|94
|OPPONENTS
|143
|399
|542
|45.2
|276
|23.0
|245
|0
|86
|176
|53
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.