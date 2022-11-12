AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant1237.2125-241.51919-59101-110.91837030.8
Irving838.678-172.45321-7538-41.92721526.9
Claxton1228.166-92.7170-114-33.42414612.2
O'Neale1236.445-115.39130-716-8.75012610.5
Thomas718.120-49.4085-1220-23.870659.3
Harris1025.630-74.40516-491-3.333777.7
Sumner1015.923-53.4346-1918-19.947707.0
Curry417.38-25.3207-194-41.000276.8
Mills1213.021-49.42916-3910-101.000685.7
Simmons828.919-43.4420-17-15.467455.6
Watanabe1016.022-37.59512-220-2.000565.6
Duke611.511-23.4780-43-31.000254.2
Sharpe810.58-19.4210-14-8.500202.5
Morris78.15-16.3135-120-0.000152.1
Edwards42.51-4.2501-30-0.00030.8
TEAM12242.1482-1012.476138-387226-279.8101328110.7
OPPONENTS12242.1460-1047.439161-426230-303.7591311109.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant672786.5645.3290114023
Irving635415.1415.124011199
Claxton37711089.0151.3350102026
O'Neale1541564.7504.241016139
Thomas110111.6152.170552
Harris1026363.6212.1230643
Sumner317202.0131.31308113
Curry1451.282.060311
Mills279.810.870231
Simmons942516.4506.333010205
Watanabe519242.45.5100336
Duke3691.54.7150460
Sharpe918273.45.6210375
Morris111121.74.680261
Edwards022.52.500100
TEAM10838148940.830725.627219515894
OPPONENTS14339954245.227623.024508617653

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you