|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|46
|36.3
|485-924
|.525
|89-238
|299-331
|.903
|1358
|29.5
|Irving
|20
|36.5
|207-419
|.494
|67-153
|89-98
|.908
|570
|28.5
|Harden
|44
|37.0
|292-706
|.414
|102-307
|304-350
|.869
|990
|22.5
|Curry
|13
|30.3
|75-152
|.493
|40-85
|11-13
|.846
|201
|15.5
|Aldridge
|45
|22.8
|252-455
|.554
|14-45
|89-102
|.873
|607
|13.5
|Mills
|72
|29.6
|306-738
|.415
|211-518
|43-53
|.811
|866
|12.0
|Drummond
|15
|21.7
|72-113
|.637
|0-1
|30-57
|.526
|174
|11.6
|Harris
|14
|30.2
|56-124
|.452
|41-88
|5-6
|.833
|158
|11.3
|Thomas
|61
|18.2
|210-482
|.436
|45-169
|79-94
|.840
|544
|8.9
|Claxton
|38
|20.3
|139-213
|.653
|0-0
|45-77
|.584
|323
|8.5
|Brown
|64
|23.6
|212-426
|.498
|26-74
|76-101
|.752
|526
|8.2
|Dragic
|12
|24.7
|32-86
|.372
|10-35
|12-17
|.706
|86
|7.2
|Griffin
|54
|17.4
|130-307
|.423
|35-139
|55-76
|.724
|350
|6.5
|Sharpe
|32
|12.2
|86-149
|.577
|2-7
|24-41
|.585
|198
|6.2
|Bembry
|48
|19.8
|121-213
|.568
|15-36
|21-35
|.600
|278
|5.8
|Edwards
|39
|21.2
|88-218
|.404
|40-112
|12-15
|.800
|228
|5.8
|Johnson
|57
|19.2
|140-294
|.476
|23-82
|28-53
|.528
|331
|5.8
|Duke
|21
|16.2
|39-108
|.361
|9-37
|17-21
|.810
|104
|5.0
|Carter
|46
|12.0
|58-174
|.333
|42-127
|7-10
|.700
|165
|3.6
|Millsap
|24
|11.3
|32-85
|.376
|6-27
|12-17
|.706
|82
|3.4
|Galloway
|4
|14.5
|5-13
|.385
|2-8
|0-0
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Ennis
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Harrison
|2
|11.5
|2-6
|.333
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|4
|2.0
|Gabriel
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|73
|240.7
|3041-6412
|.474
|820-2292
|1258-1567
|.803
|8160
|111.8
|OPPONENTS
|73
|240.7
|2967-6554
|.453
|904-2626
|1298-1629
|.797
|8136
|111.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|26
|311
|337
|7.3
|277
|6.0
|94
|1
|37
|153
|41
|Irving
|12
|79
|91
|4.6
|109
|5.5
|55
|0
|27
|47
|14
|Harden
|42
|309
|351
|8.0
|447
|10.2
|105
|0
|56
|212
|31
|Curry
|2
|36
|38
|2.9
|37
|2.8
|32
|0
|13
|21
|2
|Aldridge
|71
|181
|252
|5.6
|41
|.9
|74
|0
|14
|42
|46
|Mills
|18
|124
|142
|2.0
|169
|2.3
|100
|0
|48
|65
|17
|Drummond
|50
|88
|138
|9.2
|24
|1.6
|40
|0
|9
|27
|13
|Harris
|5
|51
|56
|4.0
|14
|1.0
|31
|0
|7
|16
|2
|Thomas
|14
|133
|147
|2.4
|76
|1.2
|60
|0
|32
|51
|8
|Claxton
|73
|131
|204
|5.4
|35
|.9
|78
|0
|18
|29
|43
|Brown
|88
|212
|300
|4.7
|114
|1.8
|156
|0
|68
|42
|37
|Dragic
|8
|23
|31
|2.6
|61
|5.1
|27
|0
|9
|23
|1
|Griffin
|60
|163
|223
|4.1
|105
|1.9
|92
|0
|27
|30
|14
|Sharpe
|81
|79
|160
|5.0
|17
|.5
|60
|0
|10
|30
|15
|Bembry
|38
|114
|152
|3.2
|60
|1.3
|104
|0
|47
|30
|25
|Edwards
|37
|111
|148
|3.8
|26
|.7
|69
|0
|26
|38
|18
|Johnson
|48
|148
|196
|3.4
|117
|2.1
|147
|0
|26
|45
|30
|Duke
|30
|37
|67
|3.2
|17
|.8
|36
|0
|14
|9
|7
|Carter
|9
|58
|67
|1.5
|46
|1.0
|45
|0
|14
|26
|10
|Millsap
|29
|60
|89
|3.7
|24
|1.0
|48
|0
|5
|11
|11
|Galloway
|1
|7
|8
|2.0
|5
|1.3
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Ennis
|2
|3
|5
|2.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Harrison
|1
|3
|4
|2.0
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Gabriel
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|745
|2462
|3207
|43.9
|1824
|25.0
|1461
|1
|509
|1011
|387
|OPPONENTS
|815
|2391
|3206
|43.9
|1748
|23.9
|1427
|2
|570
|965
|367
