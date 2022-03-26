AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant4636.3485-924.52589-238299-331.903135829.5
Irving2036.5207-419.49467-15389-98.90857028.5
Harden4437.0292-706.414102-307304-350.86999022.5
Curry1330.375-152.49340-8511-13.84620115.5
Aldridge4522.8252-455.55414-4589-102.87360713.5
Mills7229.6306-738.415211-51843-53.81186612.0
Drummond1521.772-113.6370-130-57.52617411.6
Harris1430.256-124.45241-885-6.83315811.3
Thomas6118.2210-482.43645-16979-94.8405448.9
Claxton3820.3139-213.6530-045-77.5843238.5
Brown6423.6212-426.49826-7476-101.7525268.2
Dragic1224.732-86.37210-3512-17.706867.2
Griffin5417.4130-307.42335-13955-76.7243506.5
Sharpe3212.286-149.5772-724-41.5851986.2
Bembry4819.8121-213.56815-3621-35.6002785.8
Edwards3921.288-218.40440-11212-15.8002285.8
Johnson5719.2140-294.47623-8228-53.5283315.8
Duke2116.239-108.3619-3717-21.8101045.0
Carter4612.058-174.33342-1277-10.7001653.6
Millsap2411.332-85.3766-2712-17.706823.4
Galloway414.55-13.3852-80-0.000123.0
Ennis27.02-7.2861-20-0.00052.5
Harrison211.52-6.3330-20-0.00042.0
Gabriel11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM73240.73041-6412.474820-22921258-1567.8038160111.8
OPPONENTS73240.72967-6554.453904-26261298-1629.7978136111.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant263113377.32776.09413715341
Irving1279914.61095.5550274714
Harden423093518.044710.210505621231
Curry236382.9372.832013212
Aldridge711812525.641.9740144246
Mills181241422.01692.31000486517
Drummond50881389.2241.640092713
Harris551564.0141.03107162
Thomas141331472.4761.260032518
Claxton731312045.435.9780182943
Brown882123004.71141.81560684237
Dragic823312.6615.12709231
Griffin601632234.11051.9920273014
Sharpe81791605.017.5600103015
Bembry381141523.2601.31040473025
Edwards371111483.826.7690263818
Johnson481481963.41172.11470264530
Duke3037673.217.83601497
Carter958671.5461.0450142610
Millsap2960893.7241.048051111
Galloway1782.051.350050
Ennis2352.50.000101
Harrison1342.031.530121
Gabriel0111.00.000000
TEAM7452462320743.9182425.0146115091011387
OPPONENTS8152391320643.9174823.914272570965367

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you