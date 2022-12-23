AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3136.5335-594.56452-144212-229.92693430.1
Irving2236.6213-435.49061-18188-96.91757526.1
Claxton2927.8149-202.7380-138-83.45833611.6
O'Neale3035.496-248.38768-16416-25.6402769.2
Curry2121.666-148.44634-8517-18.9441838.7
Harris2925.790-212.42555-14412-17.7062478.5
Warren816.630-54.5563-105-6.833688.5
Simmons2227.182-133.6170-118-37.4861828.3
Watanabe1919.257-101.56431-589-13.6921548.1
Sumner2715.669-149.46316-5450-54.9262047.6
Thomas2414.653-132.40211-3047-60.7831646.8
Mills2212.145-96.46927-6611-12.9171285.8
Morris1911.427-61.44319-396-61.000794.2
Sharpe178.923-45.5113-412-17.706613.6
Duke149.019-43.4420-64-8.500423.0
Edwards135.76-22.2732-111-2.500151.2
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM32240.81360-2675.508382-998546-683.7993648114.0
OPPONENTS32240.81281-2811.456397-1058608-806.7543567111.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant101952056.61635.37302610949
Irving18871054.8994.5600185222
Claxton751742498.6391.3840213668
O'Neale251291545.11334.4980305520
Curry440442.1502.441012214
Harris1269812.8491.772018179
Warren713202.5131.6140531
Simmons191251446.51326.0800284912
Watanabe1543583.1201.13007810
Sumner1031411.5401.543025295
Thomas329321.3351.52209193
Mills517221.0301.41106111
Morris935442.3191.02306114
Sharpe2235573.410.630031210
Duke69151.112.92305131
Edwards68141.12.230341
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM2461040128640.284626.47081222451220
OPPONENTS3581023138143.273923.16020247443119

