|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|31
|36.5
|335-594
|.564
|52-144
|212-229
|.926
|934
|30.1
|Irving
|22
|36.6
|213-435
|.490
|61-181
|88-96
|.917
|575
|26.1
|Claxton
|29
|27.8
|149-202
|.738
|0-1
|38-83
|.458
|336
|11.6
|O'Neale
|30
|35.4
|96-248
|.387
|68-164
|16-25
|.640
|276
|9.2
|Curry
|21
|21.6
|66-148
|.446
|34-85
|17-18
|.944
|183
|8.7
|Harris
|29
|25.7
|90-212
|.425
|55-144
|12-17
|.706
|247
|8.5
|Warren
|8
|16.6
|30-54
|.556
|3-10
|5-6
|.833
|68
|8.5
|Simmons
|22
|27.1
|82-133
|.617
|0-1
|18-37
|.486
|182
|8.3
|Watanabe
|19
|19.2
|57-101
|.564
|31-58
|9-13
|.692
|154
|8.1
|Sumner
|27
|15.6
|69-149
|.463
|16-54
|50-54
|.926
|204
|7.6
|Thomas
|24
|14.6
|53-132
|.402
|11-30
|47-60
|.783
|164
|6.8
|Mills
|22
|12.1
|45-96
|.469
|27-66
|11-12
|.917
|128
|5.8
|Morris
|19
|11.4
|27-61
|.443
|19-39
|6-6
|1.000
|79
|4.2
|Sharpe
|17
|8.9
|23-45
|.511
|3-4
|12-17
|.706
|61
|3.6
|Duke
|14
|9.0
|19-43
|.442
|0-6
|4-8
|.500
|42
|3.0
|Edwards
|13
|5.7
|6-22
|.273
|2-11
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.2
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|32
|240.8
|1360-2675
|.508
|382-998
|546-683
|.799
|3648
|114.0
|OPPONENTS
|32
|240.8
|1281-2811
|.456
|397-1058
|608-806
|.754
|3567
|111.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|10
|195
|205
|6.6
|163
|5.3
|73
|0
|26
|109
|49
|Irving
|18
|87
|105
|4.8
|99
|4.5
|60
|0
|18
|52
|22
|Claxton
|75
|174
|249
|8.6
|39
|1.3
|84
|0
|21
|36
|68
|O'Neale
|25
|129
|154
|5.1
|133
|4.4
|98
|0
|30
|55
|20
|Curry
|4
|40
|44
|2.1
|50
|2.4
|41
|0
|12
|21
|4
|Harris
|12
|69
|81
|2.8
|49
|1.7
|72
|0
|18
|17
|9
|Warren
|7
|13
|20
|2.5
|13
|1.6
|14
|0
|5
|3
|1
|Simmons
|19
|125
|144
|6.5
|132
|6.0
|80
|0
|28
|49
|12
|Watanabe
|15
|43
|58
|3.1
|20
|1.1
|30
|0
|7
|8
|10
|Sumner
|10
|31
|41
|1.5
|40
|1.5
|43
|0
|25
|29
|5
|Thomas
|3
|29
|32
|1.3
|35
|1.5
|22
|0
|9
|19
|3
|Mills
|5
|17
|22
|1.0
|30
|1.4
|11
|0
|6
|11
|1
|Morris
|9
|35
|44
|2.3
|19
|1.0
|23
|0
|6
|11
|4
|Sharpe
|22
|35
|57
|3.4
|10
|.6
|30
|0
|3
|12
|10
|Duke
|6
|9
|15
|1.1
|12
|.9
|23
|0
|5
|13
|1
|Edwards
|6
|8
|14
|1.1
|2
|.2
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Williams
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|246
|1040
|1286
|40.2
|846
|26.4
|708
|1
|222
|451
|220
|OPPONENTS
|358
|1023
|1381
|43.2
|739
|23.1
|602
|0
|247
|443
|119
