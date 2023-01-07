AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3836.1405-723.56070-186261-279.935114130.0
Irving2936.4280-573.48988-242104-114.91275225.9
Claxton3628.3191-259.7370-144-94.46842611.8
Warren1520.062-114.5448-2516-18.8891489.9
O'Neale3635.1119-293.40684-20016-25.6403389.4
Curry2721.189-201.44348-11218-19.9472449.0
Harris3224.894-222.42356-14914-21.6672588.1
Simmons2927.1104-175.5940-119-46.4132277.8
Watanabe2618.371-128.55538-7315-21.7141957.5
Sumner3314.477-169.45616-5754-58.9312246.8
Thomas2713.657-138.41312-3147-60.7831736.4
Mills2512.249-104.47130-7214-15.9331425.7
Morris1911.427-61.44319-396-61.000794.2
Sharpe208.930-57.5264-513-19.684773.9
Duke149.019-43.4420-64-8.500423.0
Edwards135.76-22.2732-111-2.500151.2
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM39240.61680-3282.512475-1210646-805.8024481114.9
OPPONENTS39240.61557-3436.453466-1274743-973.7644323110.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant132442576.82055.49103113257
Irving261201465.01354.7770226625
Claxton892082978.2541.51010284293
Warren1137483.2211.42601195
O'Neale251511764.91484.11140336026
Curry550552.0592.248017255
Harris1376892.8501.6790191810
Simmons301631936.71736.01000436214
Watanabe1757742.823.9410131010
Sumner1037471.4471.451027316
Thomas332351.3381.42309203
Mills520251.0331.31207151
Morris935442.3191.02306114
Sharpe2638643.213.733031610
Duke69151.112.92305131
Edwards68141.12.230341
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM2941286158040.5103226.58461277536271
OPPONENTS4411250169143.489022.87090293536146

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

