AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant1936.5187-350.53427-81147-160.91954828.8
Irving1135.8104-218.47730-9643-46.93528125.5
Claxton1826.696-132.7270-118-44.40921011.7
O'Neale1935.269-170.40648-10910-14.71419610.3
Curry921.930-73.41114-418-9.889829.1
Simmons1428.453-87.6090-114-28.5001208.6
Watanabe1418.242-69.60924-426-9.6671148.1
Harris1725.748-128.37531-905-9.5561327.8
Sumner1616.242-95.44210-3631-33.9391257.8
Thomas1416.231-81.3836-1833-42.7861017.2
Mills1911.329-70.41420-5410-101.000884.6
Morris1110.513-31.41911-230-0.000373.4
Duke128.316-35.4570-43-4.750352.9
Sharpe147.914-30.4672-38-12.667382.7
Edwards103.73-11.2732-71-2.50090.9
TEAM19241.3777-1580.492225-606337-422.7992116111.4
OPPONENTS19241.3752-1709.440251-659355-467.7602110111.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant61181246.51005.3460146335
Irving643494.5464.2300132612
Claxton461031498.3231.3490142736
O'Neale1776934.9904.7620233113
Curry316192.1212.3150584
Simmons1477916.5856.1540183211
Watanabe1031412.913.9160357
Harris1043533.1331.93808115
Sumner520251.6211.324015215
Thomas122231.6261.91308122
Mills51116.8191.090461
Morris521262.4121.1130482
Duke48121.09.8190491
Sharpe1228402.99.6240387
Edwards235.52.210211
TEAM14662076640.350926.84131138268142
OPPONENTS23862286045.344723.5367014525876

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you