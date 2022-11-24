|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|19
|36.5
|187-350
|.534
|27-81
|147-160
|.919
|548
|28.8
|Irving
|11
|35.8
|104-218
|.477
|30-96
|43-46
|.935
|281
|25.5
|Claxton
|18
|26.6
|96-132
|.727
|0-1
|18-44
|.409
|210
|11.7
|O'Neale
|19
|35.2
|69-170
|.406
|48-109
|10-14
|.714
|196
|10.3
|Curry
|9
|21.9
|30-73
|.411
|14-41
|8-9
|.889
|82
|9.1
|Simmons
|14
|28.4
|53-87
|.609
|0-1
|14-28
|.500
|120
|8.6
|Watanabe
|14
|18.2
|42-69
|.609
|24-42
|6-9
|.667
|114
|8.1
|Harris
|17
|25.7
|48-128
|.375
|31-90
|5-9
|.556
|132
|7.8
|Sumner
|16
|16.2
|42-95
|.442
|10-36
|31-33
|.939
|125
|7.8
|Thomas
|14
|16.2
|31-81
|.383
|6-18
|33-42
|.786
|101
|7.2
|Mills
|19
|11.3
|29-70
|.414
|20-54
|10-10
|1.000
|88
|4.6
|Morris
|11
|10.5
|13-31
|.419
|11-23
|0-0
|.000
|37
|3.4
|Duke
|12
|8.3
|16-35
|.457
|0-4
|3-4
|.750
|35
|2.9
|Sharpe
|14
|7.9
|14-30
|.467
|2-3
|8-12
|.667
|38
|2.7
|Edwards
|10
|3.7
|3-11
|.273
|2-7
|1-2
|.500
|9
|0.9
|TEAM
|19
|241.3
|777-1580
|.492
|225-606
|337-422
|.799
|2116
|111.4
|OPPONENTS
|19
|241.3
|752-1709
|.440
|251-659
|355-467
|.760
|2110
|111.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|6
|118
|124
|6.5
|100
|5.3
|46
|0
|14
|63
|35
|Irving
|6
|43
|49
|4.5
|46
|4.2
|30
|0
|13
|26
|12
|Claxton
|46
|103
|149
|8.3
|23
|1.3
|49
|0
|14
|27
|36
|O'Neale
|17
|76
|93
|4.9
|90
|4.7
|62
|0
|23
|31
|13
|Curry
|3
|16
|19
|2.1
|21
|2.3
|15
|0
|5
|8
|4
|Simmons
|14
|77
|91
|6.5
|85
|6.1
|54
|0
|18
|32
|11
|Watanabe
|10
|31
|41
|2.9
|13
|.9
|16
|0
|3
|5
|7
|Harris
|10
|43
|53
|3.1
|33
|1.9
|38
|0
|8
|11
|5
|Sumner
|5
|20
|25
|1.6
|21
|1.3
|24
|0
|15
|21
|5
|Thomas
|1
|22
|23
|1.6
|26
|1.9
|13
|0
|8
|12
|2
|Mills
|5
|11
|16
|.8
|19
|1.0
|9
|0
|4
|6
|1
|Morris
|5
|21
|26
|2.4
|12
|1.1
|13
|0
|4
|8
|2
|Duke
|4
|8
|12
|1.0
|9
|.8
|19
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Sharpe
|12
|28
|40
|2.9
|9
|.6
|24
|0
|3
|8
|7
|Edwards
|2
|3
|5
|.5
|2
|.2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|TEAM
|146
|620
|766
|40.3
|509
|26.8
|413
|1
|138
|268
|142
|OPPONENTS
|238
|622
|860
|45.3
|447
|23.5
|367
|0
|145
|258
|76
