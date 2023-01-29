AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3936.0410-734.55971-189267-286.934115829.7
Irving3837.1382-785.487126-334148-167.886103827.3
Claxton4629.5269-360.7470-271-151.47060913.2
Curry3623.3144-304.47470-16034-35.97139210.9
O'Neale4634.8150-379.396104-25827-39.6924319.4
Warren2419.092-184.50015-4523-29.7932229.3
Harris4224.7132-289.45780-19814-21.6673588.5
Simmons3727.3124-219.5660-125-56.4462737.4
Sumner4113.792-197.46722-6472-78.9232786.8
Watanabe3618.287-166.52446-9322-30.7332426.7
Thomas3213.572-170.42413-3853-68.7792106.6
Mills2912.256-125.44834-8715-17.8821615.6
Morris2411.032-79.40520-4810-101.000943.9
Sharpe248.633-63.5244-514-21.667843.5
Duke149.019-43.4420-64-8.500423.0
Edwards135.76-22.2732-111-2.500151.2
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM49240.52100-4119.510607-1539800-1018.7865607114.4
OPPONENTS49240.51965-4329.454589-1602953-1233.7735472111.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant142482626.72075.39203213657
Irving371561935.12015.31030398631
Claxton1152934088.9721.613003258125
Curry1065752.1792.269023417
O'Neale341912254.91844.01440408033
Warren1356692.9291.241015167
Harris161001162.8651.51090242811
Simmons362052416.52376.41271538821
Sumner1052621.5561.466027397
Watanabe2673992.831.9540171512
Thomas337401.2401.328012234
Mills622281.0381.31609171
Morris1341542.2241.03007124
Sharpe3043733.016.737031813
Duke69151.112.92305131
Edwards68141.12.230341
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM3751600197540.3129326.410732341676335
OPPONENTS5681582215043.9113323.18970368649186

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you