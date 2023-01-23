AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3936.0410-734.55971-189267-286.934115829.7
Irving3536.9347-716.485113-305129-143.90293626.7
Claxton4329.1241-329.7330-262-134.46354412.7
Curry3422.6128-275.46561-14729-30.96734610.2
Warren2219.590-177.50815-4323-29.7932189.9
O'Neale4334.9142-355.40098-24224-35.6864069.4
Harris3924.7120-267.44973-18414-21.6673278.4
Simmons3527.5119-209.5690-123-53.4342617.5
Thomas3013.970-164.42712-3753-68.7792056.8
Watanabe3317.878-150.52041-8417-25.6802146.5
Sumner3813.982-182.45117-5964-70.9142456.4
Mills2712.051-113.45132-7814-15.9331485.5
Morris2211.029-69.42019-4210-101.000874.0
Sharpe238.430-57.5264-514-21.667783.4
Duke149.019-43.4420-64-8.500423.0
Edwards135.76-22.2732-111-2.500151.2
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM46240.51962-3862.508558-1435748-950.7875230113.7
OPPONENTS46240.51830-4064.450550-1509880-1152.7645090110.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant142482626.72075.39203213657
Irving351451805.11765.0950337529
Claxton1042683728.7631.512203258118
Curry965742.2722.165022397
Warren1353663.0271.239015157
O'Neale311822135.01754.11340387333
Harris15951102.8621.6980242610
Simmons352002356.72256.41231528320
Thomas336391.3391.328010214
Watanabe2266882.727.8500171310
Sumner1045551.4511.358027347
Mills521261.0331.21308151
Morris1039492.2231.02707124
Sharpe2743703.015.736031713
Duke69151.112.92305131
Edwards68141.12.230341
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM3451524186940.6120926.310072328636322
OPPONENTS5281493202143.9106123.18420342619173

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you