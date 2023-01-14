AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3936.0410-734.55971-189267-286.934115829.7
Irving3136.6299-618.48497-268110-122.90280526.0
Claxton3828.4201-274.7340-146-98.46944811.8
Warren1720.475-141.53212-3416-18.88917810.5
O'Neale3835.2125-311.40287-21220-29.6903579.4
Curry2921.399-219.45250-11821-22.9552699.3
Harris3424.6103-235.43860-15614-21.6672808.2
Simmons3127.2106-182.5820-119-46.4132317.5
Watanabe2818.474-134.55240-7715-21.7142037.3
Sumner3414.077-169.45616-5754-58.9312246.6
Thomas2713.657-138.41312-3147-60.7831736.4
Mills2512.249-104.47130-7214-15.9331425.7
Morris1911.427-61.44319-396-61.000794.2
Sharpe208.930-57.5264-513-19.684773.9
Duke149.019-43.4420-64-8.500423.0
Edwards135.76-22.2732-111-2.500151.2
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM41240.61757-3442.510500-1277667-831.8034681114.2
OPPONENTS41240.61636-3614.453491-1345770-1007.7654533110.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant142482626.72075.39203213658
Irving271221494.81484.8820246926
Claxton922253178.3551.410402947100
Warren1141523.1231.428013126
O'Neale271601874.91564.11190366230
Curry553582.0602.151018286
Harris1581962.8511.5880211910
Simmons311782096.71926.21100456616
Watanabe1759762.724.9430151310
Sumner1037471.4471.451027316
Thomas332351.3381.42309203
Mills520251.0331.31207151
Morris935442.3191.02306114
Sharpe2638643.213.733031610
Duke69151.112.92305131
Edwards68141.12.230341
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM3041347165140.3108026.38861293564288
OPPONENTS4691311178043.493522.87410305560156

