|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|54
|37.2
|573-1098
|.522
|115-294
|362-399
|.907
|1623
|30.1
|Irving
|28
|37.6
|274-596
|.460
|96-233
|117-127
|.921
|761
|27.2
|Harden
|44
|37.0
|292-706
|.414
|102-307
|304-350
|.869
|990
|22.5
|Curry
|19
|29.9
|104-211
|.493
|58-124
|18-21
|.857
|284
|14.9
|Aldridge
|47
|22.3
|252-458
|.550
|14-46
|89-102
|.873
|607
|12.9
|Drummond
|23
|22.4
|110-186
|.591
|0-1
|42-80
|.525
|262
|11.4
|Mills
|80
|28.9
|321-788
|.407
|225-563
|48-59
|.814
|915
|11.4
|Harris
|14
|30.2
|56-124
|.452
|41-88
|5-6
|.833
|158
|11.3
|Brown
|71
|24.5
|248-493
|.503
|37-92
|93-123
|.756
|626
|8.8
|Claxton
|46
|20.7
|172-258
|.667
|0-0
|52-91
|.571
|396
|8.6
|Thomas
|66
|17.7
|216-500
|.432
|46-172
|86-103
|.835
|564
|8.5
|Dragic
|16
|25.5
|44-117
|.376
|12-49
|17-23
|.739
|117
|7.3
|Griffin
|56
|17.1
|133-313
|.425
|38-145
|55-76
|.724
|359
|6.4
|Sharpe
|32
|12.2
|86-149
|.577
|2-7
|24-41
|.585
|198
|6.2
|Bembry
|48
|19.8
|121-213
|.568
|15-36
|21-35
|.600
|278
|5.8
|Edwards
|47
|20.2
|106-260
|.408
|48-135
|14-17
|.824
|274
|5.8
|Johnson
|62
|19.2
|144-307
|.469
|23-85
|29-55
|.527
|340
|5.5
|Duke
|22
|15.5
|39-108
|.361
|9-37
|17-21
|.810
|104
|4.7
|Carter
|46
|12.0
|58-174
|.333
|42-127
|7-10
|.700
|165
|3.6
|Millsap
|24
|11.3
|32-85
|.376
|6-27
|12-17
|.706
|82
|3.4
|Galloway
|4
|14.5
|5-13
|.385
|2-8
|0-0
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Ennis
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Harrison
|2
|11.5
|2-6
|.333
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|4
|2.0
|Gabriel
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|81
|240.9
|3390-7170
|.473
|932-2580
|1412-1756
|.804
|9124
|112.6
|OPPONENTS
|81
|240.9
|3293-7291
|.452
|1007-2928
|1475-1869
|.789
|9068
|112.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|29
|368
|397
|7.4
|335
|6.2
|113
|1
|47
|185
|52
|Irving
|15
|105
|120
|4.3
|162
|5.8
|79
|0
|40
|70
|17
|Harden
|42
|309
|351
|8.0
|447
|10.2
|105
|0
|56
|212
|31
|Curry
|4
|45
|49
|2.6
|49
|2.6
|47
|0
|17
|25
|3
|Aldridge
|73
|185
|258
|5.5
|42
|.9
|78
|0
|14
|44
|47
|Drummond
|89
|145
|234
|10.2
|34
|1.5
|68
|0
|22
|35
|21
|Mills
|18
|136
|154
|1.9
|181
|2.3
|111
|0
|51
|70
|17
|Harris
|5
|51
|56
|4.0
|14
|1.0
|31
|0
|7
|16
|2
|Brown
|100
|238
|338
|4.8
|145
|2.0
|173
|0
|74
|53
|50
|Claxton
|89
|169
|258
|5.6
|39
|.8
|106
|0
|24
|37
|51
|Thomas
|16
|145
|161
|2.4
|78
|1.2
|66
|0
|33
|54
|8
|Dragic
|11
|40
|51
|3.2
|77
|4.8
|37
|0
|14
|33
|3
|Griffin
|60
|168
|228
|4.1
|105
|1.9
|95
|0
|27
|31
|14
|Sharpe
|81
|79
|160
|5.0
|17
|.5
|60
|0
|10
|30
|15
|Bembry
|38
|114
|152
|3.2
|60
|1.3
|104
|0
|47
|30
|25
|Edwards
|43
|124
|167
|3.6
|31
|.7
|82
|0
|29
|40
|22
|Johnson
|51
|164
|215
|3.5
|130
|2.1
|162
|0
|30
|48
|34
|Duke
|30
|37
|67
|3.0
|17
|.8
|36
|0
|14
|9
|7
|Carter
|9
|58
|67
|1.5
|46
|1.0
|45
|0
|14
|26
|10
|Millsap
|29
|60
|89
|3.7
|24
|1.0
|48
|0
|5
|11
|11
|Galloway
|1
|7
|8
|2.0
|5
|1.3
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Ennis
|2
|3
|5
|2.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Harrison
|1
|3
|4
|2.0
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Gabriel
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|836
|2754
|3590
|44.3
|2041
|25.2
|1654
|1
|577
|1132
|442
|OPPONENTS
|915
|2671
|3586
|44.3
|1922
|23.7
|1593
|3
|634
|1081
|402
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.