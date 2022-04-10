AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant5437.2573-1098.522115-294362-399.907162330.1
Irving2837.6274-596.46096-233117-127.92176127.2
Harden4437.0292-706.414102-307304-350.86999022.5
Curry1929.9104-211.49358-12418-21.85728414.9
Aldridge4722.3252-458.55014-4689-102.87360712.9
Drummond2322.4110-186.5910-142-80.52526211.4
Mills8028.9321-788.407225-56348-59.81491511.4
Harris1430.256-124.45241-885-6.83315811.3
Brown7124.5248-493.50337-9293-123.7566268.8
Claxton4620.7172-258.6670-052-91.5713968.6
Thomas6617.7216-500.43246-17286-103.8355648.5
Dragic1625.544-117.37612-4917-23.7391177.3
Griffin5617.1133-313.42538-14555-76.7243596.4
Sharpe3212.286-149.5772-724-41.5851986.2
Bembry4819.8121-213.56815-3621-35.6002785.8
Edwards4720.2106-260.40848-13514-17.8242745.8
Johnson6219.2144-307.46923-8529-55.5273405.5
Duke2215.539-108.3619-3717-21.8101044.7
Carter4612.058-174.33342-1277-10.7001653.6
Millsap2411.332-85.3766-2712-17.706823.4
Galloway414.55-13.3852-80-0.000123.0
Ennis27.02-7.2861-20-0.00052.5
Harrison211.52-6.3330-20-0.00042.0
Gabriel11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM81240.93390-7170.473932-25801412-1756.8049124112.6
OPPONENTS81240.93293-7291.4521007-29281475-1869.7899068112.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant293683977.43356.211314718552
Irving151051204.31625.8790407017
Harden423093518.044710.210505621231
Curry445492.6492.647017253
Aldridge731852585.542.9780144447
Drummond8914523410.2341.5680223521
Mills181361541.91812.31110517017
Harris551564.0141.03107162
Brown1002383384.81452.01730745350
Claxton891692585.639.81060243751
Thomas161451612.4781.266033548
Dragic1140513.2774.837014333
Griffin601682284.11051.9950273114
Sharpe81791605.017.5600103015
Bembry381141523.2601.31040473025
Edwards431241673.631.7820294022
Johnson511642153.51302.11620304834
Duke3037673.017.83601497
Carter958671.5461.0450142610
Millsap2960893.7241.048051111
Galloway1782.051.350050
Ennis2352.50.000101
Harrison1342.031.530121
Gabriel0111.00.000000
TEAM8362754359044.3204125.2165415771132442
OPPONENTS9152671358644.3192223.7159336341081402

